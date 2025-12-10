2026: ECOWAS Moves To Cut Air Transport Taxes, Reduce Flight Costs

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has approved a policy reform that will significantly reduce the cost of air travel across the region beginning January 1, 2026.

The decision, adopted by the Heads of State and Government during the December 2024 Summit in Abuja, mandates all member states to eliminate air transport taxes and cut passenger and security charges by 25 percent.

The directive aligns with the Supplementary Act on Aviation Charges, Taxes and Fees, aimed at harmonising the region’s aviation cost structure.

The move comes after years of concerns that high taxes and levies were inflating airfares in West Africa, limiting tourism, trade, business travel and the free movement of people within the sub-region.

With the reform in place, ECOWAS expects more affordable ticket prices, increased passenger volumes, improved competitiveness for regional airlines and greater economic integration.

To ensure compliance, the ECOWAS Commission will monitor implementation through a Regional Air Transport Economic Oversight Mechanism.

The policy is projected to strengthen intra-regional connectivity and support the broader goals of the ECOWAS Single Air Transport Market.

The measure is considered one of the most significant aviation reforms in West Africa in recent years, setting the stage for a more accessible, affordable and integrated regional air transport system starting in 2026.