2026: COAIG Insists On Osun West Producing APC’s Candidate

The Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG) insists on the zoning of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s 2026 governorship ticket to Osun West.

The group, while emphasizing that its position is rooted in fairness, equity, and balanced representation across Osun’s senatorial districts, says its stance is different from those condemning the zoning in order to pursue the interest of an individual, instead of party’s interest.

In a statement by the Director of Public Engagement and Operations Iwolode Samuel, the group said its agitation is in the interest of the majority.

It said:“We are projecting an aspiration that considers the benefit of the majority over the comfort of an individual.” The group added: “Osun West has long been marginalized in the governorship narrative of our state.

“Our call for zoning the APC gubernatorial ticket to Osun West is not just a matter of local pride but a commitment to justice and equitable development for all parts of the state.”

According to the group, allowing Osun West to produce the next governor will bring fresh perspectives and address the unique developmental challenges of the district.

