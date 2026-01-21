2026 #ChangeYourStory Workshop: NLNG Renews Drive For Capacity-Building 

Thirty-two journalists from different media organisations benefited from a strategic three-day capacity‑building workshop in Abuja, which ended on Wednesday.

The workshop offered new insights into the rapidly evolving role of artificial intelligence and digital communication in today’s newsroom.

The training, held under the #NLNGChangeYourStory initiative, reinforces NLNG’s commitment to strengthening stakeholder capability and advancing professionalism within Nigeria’s media space.

Through hands‑on sessions and expert-led discussions, participants explored how new media tools can be effectively deployed to deliver real-time reporting, expand audience reach beyond borders, and foster meaningful engagement across platforms.

Speaking at the workshop, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, reaffirmed the company’s focus on capacity development as a key pillar of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

She said the #NLNGChangeYourStory initiative continues to equip journalists with the skills and confidence needed to produce professional media content in an increasingly fast-paced and technology-driven media environment.

Horsfall described journalism as a calling that informs, educates, and influences society. She encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge they gained to amplify their impact and expressed optimism that journalists will continue to enlighten the public and inspire valuable synergies through stories that reflect NLNG’s vision of being a globally competitive energy company improving lives sustainably.

She further highlighted NLNG’s broader support for the media sector, citing the NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting at the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME), among others.

Earlier, in opening remarks, the Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, said NLNG is deliberate with its investments to raise professional standards in Nigeria’s media practice.

“This workshop moved beyond theory to address the real pressures of a digital newsroom, including speed, verification, audience trust, and relevance.

“Our support for these competencies is aimed at strengthening a resilient media ecosystem that produces accurate, impactful journalism that is capable of shaping public understanding and contributing to national progress,” she said.

The workshop was facilitated by digital communication specialist Dan Mason, and the Journalism Clinic was led by respected media veteran Taiwo Obe.

Together, they guided participants through practical approaches to digital storytelling, data visualisation, online fact-checking, audience engagement, and the effective management of digital presence.

NLNGChangeYourStory has so far empowered over 180 journalists with enhanced digital communication and social media skills across its various editions.