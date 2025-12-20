2026 Budget’ll Safeguard Nigerians, Improve Economic Devt – Minister

The Minister of State for Works, Hon. Bello Muhammadu Goronyo, has analysed the 2026 budget presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, saying it would safeguard Nigerians and improve economic stability.

The Minister stated this over the weekend in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Abdullahi A. Mohammed.

According to the Minister, the priority given to security and Infrastructure is a pointer to how the President values the lives of Nigerians.

The statement reads: Hon. Minister of State for Works, Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Esq., has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the 2026 Appropriation Bill, describing it as people-centred and responsive to the pressing needs of Nigerians, particularly in the critical areas of security and road infrastructure.

“The Minister noted that the significant budgetary allocation to security reflects the President’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the country, stressing that no meaningful development can be achieved without a secure environment. According to him, improved security will enhance economic activities, boost investor confidence, and promote national stability.

“He further praised the strong emphasis placed on road infrastructure, stating that sustained investment in the construction, rehabilitation, and completion of federal roads will ease transportation challenges, reduce travel time, lower vehicle operating costs, and improve access to markets and essential services nationwide.

“Hon. Goronyo emphasised that the combined focus on enhanced security and improved road infrastructure, alongside economic reforms, fiscal discipline, human capital development in education and health, will go a long way in alleviating the hardship currently faced by citizens.

“He noted that these priorities will create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and improve the overall quality of life of Nigerians.

“The Minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Works remains fully committed to the effective implementation of all road projects approved in the 2026 budget, in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also called for the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure the timely delivery of projects across the country.”