The Sokoto State Government on Thursday holds a zonal town hall meeting in three senatorial districts as part of its efforts to encourage citizen participation in the budget process.

The meetings, held in Tambuwal, Tangaza, and Gwadabawa zonal areas, aimed to design a budget that reflects the real needs of citizens.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, stated that the government would prioritise needs based on revenue generation and limited resources.

He expressed delight that the needs presented by citizens align with Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s nine-point agenda.

The Commissioner of Finance, Engineer Muhammad Jabbi Shagari, noted that the exercise promotes justice, fairness, and transparency in public resource allocation.

The House Leader, Alhaji Bello Idris, commended the government for organising the town hall meetings, saying it demonstrates its commitment to inclusive governance.

The State Chairman of ALGON, Alhaji Abba Shehu Tambuwal, urged citizens to support the initiative and provide priority needs for their communities.

The traditional rulers, represented by the District Heads of Shuni, Gagi, and Gwadabawa, commended Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s leadership and reaffirmed their support for the government.

The Budget Advocacy Coalition and Civil Society Organisations also commended the government’s initiative, assuring their support for promoting fiscal responsibility and transparency.

The town hall meeting was attended by various stakeholders, including local government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders, politicians, and people with disabilities.