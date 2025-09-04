2026 Budget: Sokoto Directs MDAs To Rephrase Proposals For Consolidation

The Sokoto State Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that have been asked to correct and resubmit their 2026 proposed budgets following bilateral discussions with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning have been asked to promptly do so.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, made this call at the end of the budget discussion held at the Ministry. He said this would enable the ministry to move to the next process, which is the consolidation of the entire MDAs’ proposals.

Zayyana noted that this is necessary to have a clear picture of the total 2026 budget for the state, including overhead, recurrent, and capital expenditures.

According to him, the aim of the discussion was to deliberate with the officials of the MDAs on their proposals to come up with a well-focused and realistic budget that aligns with the smart-point agenda of the Dr. Ahmad Aliyu-led administration.

He added that the views and aspirations of citizens would also be considered in the budget document before it is presented to the State Executive Council for approval and then to the State House of Assembly for the legislative process. The commissioner described the participation of the heads of the MDAs in the budget discussion, especially the way the State Head of Service and some Commissioners personally led their teams of officials, as highly motivating and encouraging.