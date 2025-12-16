2026 Budget: Senate Reduces Oil Benchmark To $60 Per Barrel

The Senate on Tuesday reduced the oil benchmark for the projected ₦54.46 trillion 2026 budget from $64.8 to $60 per barrel, citing the need for caution in Nigeria’s economic planning amid global uncertainties and fluctuating crude oil prices.

The apex legislative assembly, however, retained all other projections and parameters contained in the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The decision followed the Senate’s approval of the 2026–2028 MTEF and FSP after considering the report of its Committee on Finance, presented by the committee’s chairman, Senator Sani Musa.

Presenting the report, Musa said the committee recommended key adjustments to the original 2026 budget proposals, explaining that the changes reflected a cautious and realistic approach to economic planning in view of volatility in the global oil market.

He disclosed that the committee recommended a revised crude oil benchmark of $60 per barrel for 2026, $65 for 2027 and $70 for 2028. The original estimates approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) were $64.85, $64.30 and $60.50 per barrel for 2026, 2027 and 2028 respectively.

According to Musa, the adjustments were necessitated by persistent global oil price volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and other external factors.

He added that the committee recommended retaining domestic crude oil production targets at 1.84 million barrels per day in 2026, with marginal increases to 1.88 million barrels per day in 2027 and 1.92 million barrels per day in 2028. He said the figures reflect a steady and realistic production outlook despite prevailing challenges.

Other macroeconomic projections retained include an exchange rate of ₦1,512 per dollar in 2026, ₦1,432.15 in 2027 and ₦1,383.18 in 2028, with inflation rates projected at 16.5 per cent, 13 per cent and nine per cent respectively over the three years. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is projected at 4.68 per cent in 2026, 5.96 per cent in 2027 and 7.9 per cent in 2028.

The committee also emphasised the need for the effective implementation of new tax policies, the national single window scanning policy and revenue assurance measures to boost revenue generation, transparency and economic growth.

Under the framework, total expenditure for 2026 is projected at ₦54.46 trillion, with a budget deficit of ₦20.12 trillion and planned new borrowings of ₦17.88 trillion. The committee expressed optimism that the projections would help address Nigeria’s fiscal challenges while supporting long-term economic stability.

Contributing to the debate, several senators expressed support for the revised projections, describing them as realistic and achievable.

Senator Mohammed Monguno said the adjusted parameters reflected current economic realities, particularly in crude oil production and exchange rate assumptions.

Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East, commended the government’s cautious approach to revenue projections, especially non-oil revenue, noting that oil revenue performance had consistently fallen below expectations. He described the decision to moderate projected revenue for 2026 to ₦34 trillion from ₦41 trillion in 2025 as prudent.

Senator Aminu Abbas also supported the revised exchange rate projections, noting that previous budgets often underestimated exchange rates, leading to frequent revisions.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole acknowledged the difficulty of accurately projecting oil output but said the revised production target of 1.84 million barrels per day was achievable, given Nigeria’s historical production capacity.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, commended the committees and senators involved in reviewing the MTEF and FSP. While acknowledging that the projections may be reviewed in the future, he said the approved framework provides a solid foundation for Nigeria’s economic planning.