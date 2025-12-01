2026 Budget Scales 2nd Reading At Lagos Assembly

Lagos State House of Assembly, during plenary on Monday, extensively deliberated on the 2026 Budget earlier presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The Budget, tagged “Budget of Shared Prosperity,” is targeted at eradicating poverty and building a safer and more prosperous Lagos. It is anchored on four strategic pillars: poverty eradication, a human-centred approach, enhanced infrastructure, and effective governance.

Giving insights into the proposed spending plan, the Chairman, House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget, Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh, stated that the Y2026 Budget is designed to consolidate the developmental strides recorded since Governor Sanwo-Olu assumed Office in 2019.

He stressed that “the Budget will take care of all ongoing projects such that none of them will be moved to the next administration.”

Hon. Olumoh further implored Members to critically scrutinise the proposals of all MDAs before forwarding them to the Committee on Economic Planning and Budget.

Commending the House leadership, the Majority Leader, Hon. Noheem Adams, noted that the Budget reflects the growing competence and capacity of Lagos State.

He added that governments that prioritise capital expenditure demonstrate responsibility and long-term planning. According to him, the Y2026 Budget, once passed, will significantly boost the State’s economy.

Contributing, Hon. Ajomale Oladipo expressed concerns regarding the new tax reforms and their potential impact on budget performance, especially considering the State’s recent rise in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to 70 per cent.

Also, Hon. Desmond Elliot described the Budget of ‘Shared Prosperity’ as one that will meet the needs of Lagosians. He urged the House to prioritise infrastructural development, particularly inner roads across communities in the State. He further called for improvements in environmental sanitation.

Hon. Osafile Foluke appealed for increased funding for the security sector to address emerging security challenges within the State and the nation at large.

In his remarks, the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, emphasised the need for thorough scrutiny of the appropriation details to ensure they align with the intended goals of the Budget. He also advocated improved funding for the education sector to secure a better future for the State’s youth.

Hon. Bonu Solomon highlighted the importance of investing in tourism and infrastructural development as a viable means of boosting the State’s internally generated revenue.

After extensive deliberation, the Y2026 Appropriation Bill was committed to the Committee on Economic Planning and Budget for further legislative action, with a directive to report its findings within five (5) weeks.