2026 Budget Retreat: Obasa Charges Lawmakers On People-Centred Governance

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged lawmakers to ensure that the 2026 Appropriation Bill genuinely reflects the needs and priorities of residents, stressing that public office is meaningful only when it delivers real impact.

Obasa gave the charge while delivering the welcome address at the Assembly’s three-day retreat on the 2026 budget, aimed at deepening lawmakers’ understanding of the state’s fiscal direction and strengthening legislative oversight.

According to him, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented a budget anchored on shared prosperity.

He noted, however, that the responsibility now lies with the Assembly to “add value” by ensuring the document addresses real challenges and aligns with citizens’ aspirations.

“The budget must reflect the people’s priorities. We are here to identify the problems and ensure that solutions are properly funded,” he said.

The Speaker also reminded legislators of their obligation to stay connected to their constituencies.

He said that no matter how long they remain in office, they must remember that they will eventually return to the people and should therefore give them a sense of belonging.

Obasa encouraged committee chairmen and members to thoroughly scrutinise their budget allocations, ask critical questions, and understand that budgeting is largely a projection that must be backed by accountability and performance.

He also highlighted some achievements recorded in his constituency, Agege 01, while urging lawmakers to lay a solid foundation for those who will occupy their offices in the future.

The three-day retreat, themed “Understanding the 2026 Appropriation Strategy: Insights from 2025 Budget Performance and Implementation Gaps,” covers key topics such as Nigeria’s new tax regime and the legislature’s role, the fiscal and economic implications of the Nigerian Tax Acts on Lagos State, state debt sustainability including bonds, ISPOs and interest costs, the overview of the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), and improving legislative oversight for effective budget implementation.

The programme also features a syndicate session during which lawmakers will review the 2026–2028 MTEF and raise critical issues for deliberation.

The retreat is expected to equip legislators and senior Assembly staff with deeper fiscal insight and enhance their role in ensuring a transparent, inclusive and impactful budget for Lagos State.