2026 Budget: Reps To Visit Dams, Other Irrigation Projects Nationwide

The House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources yesterday resolved to undertake nationwide visits to ongoing dams and other irrigation projects to independently verify implementation progress.

The committee’s Deputy Chairman, Mukhtar Chawai, disclosed this at a budget defence with the Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Utsev in Abuja. The committee reaffirmed its commitment to diligent oversight, stressing that effective water resources management remains critical to national development, agricultural productivity, climate resilience and improved public health outcomes.

It commended some milestones attained by the ministry but expressed concerns about the level of implementation of the 2025 budget, particularly capital projects.

The lawmakers requested detailed information on the specific locations of the facilities for verification and oversight purposes. While presenting the N98 billion proposed budget, the Minister, Prof. Joseph Utsev, assured the committee that all outstanding projects would be awarded in the coming weeks and pledged improved execution henceforth.

In defending the 2026 budget proposal, Utsev explained that the allocation is focused primarily on completing ongoing dam and irrigation projects nationwide to boost agriculture and strengthen food security.