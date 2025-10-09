2026 Budget: Olubadan Urges Makinde To Rehabilitate Adjoining Roads Across LGAs

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa I), has called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to prioritize the rehabilitation and construction of adjoining and hinterland roads across local government areas in the state to ease transportation and decongest major highways.

The monarch made the appeal on Thursday at the Stakeholders Consultative and Engagement Meeting on the 2026 Budget for Ibadan Main City, held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), University of Ibadan. The meeting was organized by the Oyo State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, led by Commissioner Prof. Musibau Babatunde.

The session brought together a wide range of participants, including artisans, market leaders, youth groups, labour unions, persons with disabilities, religious bodies, traditional rulers, professional associations such as ICAN, the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, farmers, and pensioners.

Represented by the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, the Olubadan commended Governor Makinde for his developmental strides, including the upgrading of the Ibadan Airport to international standards, with plans to commence direct flights to Mecca for Hajj pilgrims next year.

He, however, appealed for more attention to be given to local access roads.

“The adjoining local roads are not motorable. If you drive round them, Your Excellency, you will not like what you see. There are no exceptions across the local governments,” the Olubadan said.

“If they don’t have the funds, I appeal to the Governor to approve money for them and mandate each local government to construct at least five roads. This will make our local roads motorable.”

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary of the Oyo State Pensioners’ Association, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, commended Governor Makinde for his consistent commitment to pensioners’ welfare since assuming office in 2019.

Abatan said the administration had “resurrected” pensioners who had suffered neglect under previous governments, noting that Oyo pensioners are now the highest paid in the country.

“You have lifted us from N350 per month to N25,000. You have made Oyo pensioners the best treated in the federation,” Abatan stated.

He, however, urged the governor to implement the new N60,000 minimum pension as directed by the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) and to ensure full implementation of the N32,000 circular, from which they currently receive N17,000. He also appealed for the payment of the remaining N14,000 balance for this year.

Several other stakeholders, including DAWN Commission Director-General, Dr. Seye Oyeleye, lauded Governor Makinde’s transformational efforts, describing him as “the real Oyato Governor.”

In his response, Governor Makinde said the interactive meeting, now in its 7th edition was designed to ensure that the people’s needs and priorities are reflected in the 2026 fiscal plan.

He assured stakeholders that their submissions would be carefully considered and incorporated into the upcoming budget, which he said must be finalized before December 20 for timely presentation to the Oyo State House of Assembly, led by Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin.