On Friday, the Chairman of Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Ajose Kumayon, presented a budget proposal of N9.8 billion in the 2026 appropriation bill to the 6th legislative arm of the council.

Presenting the budget, tagged: “Budget of Development”, the Council Chairman noted that the proposal represented a 44 per cent increase over the 2025 approved appropriation.

Kumayon, however, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for allowing the council to plan and prepare for effective execution, stressing that much could be achieved with the available allocation.

According to him, the administration has recorded significant changes within his first 100 days in office, stressing that with the support of staff, residents would continue to feel the impact of his administration.

Ajose further added that the administration is guided by placing priorities on Security, Education, Enhanced healthcare and Development, aimed at boosting economic and infrastructural growth in the area.