2026 Budget: Oborevwori Moves To Rebrand Delta Media Outfits – Aniagwu

The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has announced that the state government, under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, is set to embark on a comprehensive rebranding and total overhaul of its three state-owned media organisations.

Aniagwu listed the affected institutions as The Pointer Newspapers, Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Asaba, and DBS Warri, noting that the initiative forms a major component of the state’s 2026 budget priorities aimed at modernising and strengthening government communication channels.

Aniagwu stated this on Monday in Asaba during the ministerial budget defence session before the State Ministry of Economic Planning.

He said the proposed 2026 budget of the Ministry of Information, estimated at a little above ₦5 billion, was designed to strengthen government communication and enhance the visibility of the state across various media platforms.

He explained that while the ministry’s recurrent expenditure is pegged at ₦2.073 billion, the capital expenditure stands at ₦3 billion, adding that the proposal represents a modest increase from the 2025 fiscal year.

“Our priority areas in 2026 are to strengthen the state-owned media organisations — The Pointer, DBS Asaba, and DBS Warri — and to reposition them for modern broadcasting and publishing,” Aniagwu said.

“We want to give these institutions a brand-new look, not just engage in patching or fixing. His Excellency, the Governor, believes that the time has come for a paradigm shift and a total package that will rebrand our media houses in line with the MORE Agenda,” he added.

The commissioner noted that the ministry could not achieve much on the capital side of its 2025 budget because of the government’s decision to embark on a full-scale restructuring of the three parastatals, rather than undertake piecemeal refurbishments.

He also highlighted challenges faced by the ministry, including inadequate vehicles for departments and poor infrastructure at its agencies.

“At the moment, even my Permanent Secretary does not have an official vehicle,” he lamented. “We are hoping that the 2026 budget will address these gaps to make the ministry more functional.”

Aniagwu emphasised that the coming year, being a pre-election year, would demand extensive public engagement to counter misinformation and promote accurate reporting of government activities.

“As we approach 2027, there will be heightened political activities. Our ministry must be equipped to engage the public effectively and ensure the government’s image remains positive in the eyes of the people,” he said.

The commissioner further underscored the ministry’s achievements in information dissemination, social media engagement, and maintaining cordial relations with journalists across the state.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to staff welfare and continuous capacity building to improve service delivery.

Responding, the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Sonny Ekedayen, commended the Ministry of Information for its effective public communication strategies and assured that the ministry’s budget proposals would be carefully reviewed.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Information Ministry in properly propagating government policies and programmes,” Ekedayen said.

“The committee will look into your proposals with a view to enhancing them. I also encourage the ministry to expand its activities to include partnerships with private businesses for better sustainability.”

The Directorate of Government House and Protocols, led by its Permanent Secretary, Mr Victor Udi, also appeared before the committee to defend its budget proposal.

In an interview with journalists, after the presentation, Aniagwu reaffirmed the Delta State Government’s commitment under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to ensuring the timely execution of projects and the prompt payment of workers’ salaries, stressing that Delta remains one of the few states in Nigeria that pays civil servants as early as the 24th of every month.

He concluded that the 2026 fiscal plan would sustain the administration’s record of inclusive development, ensuring that both upland and riverine communities feel the impact of government projects and programmes.