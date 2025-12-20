2026 Budget: Obi Accuses FG Of Alteration

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has accused the Federal Government of alteration in the Appropriation Act by the National Assembly.

Obi, in a statement issued on X on Saturday, said there were discrepancies between the budget passed by the National Assembly and what was ultimately published as law by the executive.

“This is not merely an administrative oversight; it is a serious matter that strikes at the core of constitutional governance and reveals the extent of our institutional decay,” he stated.

The former Anambra State governor said Nigeria has transitioned from a country where budgets are padded to one where laws are forged, and said this has an impact on taxpayers’ rights and access to justice.

Obi described as worrisome, “the introduction of new enforcement and coercive powers that the House of Representatives never approved.

“These include an outrageous requirement for a mandatory 20% deposit before appeals can be heard in court, asset sales without judicial oversight, and the granting of arrest powers to tax authorities.”

He condemned the silence of the presidency on the forgery allegations, institutional sabotage, and abuse of process, and demanded to know those involved in these alterations.

According to him, Nigerians need to know the budget that was passed and eventually signed into law by the executive.

“We cannot continue to ask citizens to pay more taxes while trust in governance collapses.

“We need leadership that follows due process, embraces transparency and accountability, and respects the rule of law.

“No nation can thrive where laws are forged, and silence replaces leadership,” he stated.