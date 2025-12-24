2026 Budget: ‘Lawmakers’ Approach Threatens January To December Cycle’

…as NASS repeals, re-enacts N43.561trn 2024, N48.316 trn 2025 budgets

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerns over possible failure by the National Assembly to pass the 2026 budget before the end of 2025. The LCCI said the development may alter the established budget cycle of January to December.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, who made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos yesterday, said that the federal budget was a timely shift from macroeconomic stabilization to growth acceleration and should be given utmost importance by the National Assembly.

She said: “The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) appreciates the recent presentation of the 2026 budget before the end of 2025. We, however, cannot see the possibility of having a robust debate on the budget by the national Assembly and passing the Appropriation Act before the end of this year. “This may mean that the 2026 budget may not start within the established budget circle of January to December.

The federal budget is a timely shift from macroeconomic stabilization to growth acceleration “The budget reflects growing confidence in the economy, supported by moderating inflation, improving external reserves, and recovering investor sentiment. Importantly, it signals a deliberate effort to consolidate recent reforms and translate stability into higher output, job creation, and shared prosperity.”

According to her, “LCCI is encouraged by the strong emphasis production-oriented spending, with capital expenditure of N26.08 trillion (approximately 45 per cent of total outlays) significantly outweighing non-debt recurrent expenditure of N15.25 trillion.

“This composition supports infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and productivity growth. “However, the N15.52 trillion allocation to debt servicing remains a significant fiscal burden, underscoring the need for stricter borrowing discipline, enhanced revenue efficiency, and expanded public-private partnerships to safeguard investments that promote growth.”

She added: “A further review of the 2026 budget reveals relatively optimistic macroeconomic assumptions that may pose fiscal risks. The oil price benchmark of $64.85 per barrel, although lower than the $75.00 benchmark in the 2025 budget, appears optimistic when compared with the 2025 average price of about $69.60 per barrel and current prices around $60 per barrel.

“This raises downside risks to oil revenue, especially since 35.6 per cent of the total projected revenue is expected to come from oil receipts. Similarly, the oil production benchmark of 1.84 million barrels per day is significantly higher than the current level of approximately 1.49 million barrels per day.

“Achieving this may be challenging without substantial improvements in security, infrastructure integrity, and sector investment. Persistent challenges such as oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and underinvestment could undermine this assumption and further weaken revenue outcomes.”

On the exchange rate, Dr. Almona explained: “The exchange rate assumption of N1,512/$ compares with N1,500/$ in the 2025 budget and approximately N1,446/$ as of the end of November 2025, indicating expectations of mild depreciation. While this may support naira-denominated revenue, it also increases the cost of imports, debt servicing, and inflation management, with broader macroeconomic implications.”

For inflation rate, the LCCI DG stressed that “in addition, the inflation projection of 16.5 per cent in 2026, up from 15.8 per cent in the 2025 budget and a current rate of about 14.45 per cent, appears optimistic, particularly in a pre-election year when higher government and political spending could expand money supply and intensify inflationary pressures.”

On uncertainty around the 2026 budget: the LCCI boss noted: “We are also concerned about Nigeria’s historically weak budget implementation capacity, which is likely to be further strained by the combined operation of multiple budget cycles within a single year, including the 2024 Budget, the Supplementary Budget, and the budgets for 2025 and 2026. This has significant implications for fiscal coordination, transparency, and the effective execution of projects.”

On the way forward, she observed that “looking ahead, LCCI identifies agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and human capital development as key drivers of growth in 2026. “Unlocking these sectors will require decisive execution—scaling irrigation and agro-value chains, reducing power and logistics costs for manufacturers, accelerating infrastructure delivery through PPPs, sustaining oil and gas sector reforms, and aligning education and skills development with private-sector needs.”