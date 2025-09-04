2026 Budget: Kwara Govt Concludes Citizens’ Engagement In Kwara South

The Kwara State Government has concluded the final leg of its citizens’ engagement for the 2026 budget in Ilemona, Oyun Local Government, providing residents of Kwara South an opportunity to present their needs for the next fiscal year.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was represented at the event by Deputy Chief of Staff, Princess Olubukola Babalola. Attendees included lawmakers from Kwara South, local council chairmen, top government officials, traditional rulers led by the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, religious leaders, women and youth groups, marketers, and student representatives.

Speaking at the event, Governor AbdulRazaq stressed that a budget must reflect the true needs of the people. “Planning for the people without the people is planning to fail. This engagement ensures every voice from farmers, traders, artisans, youths, and traditional institutions is heard in shaping our fiscal priorities,” he said.

He highlighted the administration’s achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, job creation, and agriculture, noting that citizen feedback during previous engagements had contributed to these successes. “Let us continue to strengthen this partnership so that our state can become a model of inclusive and sustainable development,” he added.

Deputy Speaker Hon. Oyebode commended the Governor’s commitment to road infrastructure in Kwara South, citing ongoing projects such as the Afon-Ojoku-Offa-Odo Otin road. He also called for the construction of a road linking Ipee, Bayagan, Egudu, Oyate, and Agbamu to ease agricultural produce transportation.

Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Marry Arinde, said citizens’ engagement moves beyond numbers to understanding what matters most to the people. Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquawiy Olododo, listed several roads constructed in the region, including Ajase-Ipo to Bayero, Arandun-Esie-Oro, and Bayero to Oke Ode, while announcing upcoming projects such as Omu Aran township road, Olofa Way (Offa), and the Ilemona-Ojoku road.

Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Segun Ogunsola, highlighted the facilitation of 1,600 housing units through the Federal Ministry of Housing, with 600 benefiting Kwara Southerners. He also announced the commencement of work on Offa Stadium and the ongoing Lafiagi stadium project to boost youth sporting activities.

Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Bosede Olaitan Buraimoh, praised the Governor’s focus on women- and youth-centered empowerment initiatives.

Local government chairmen, including Hon. Akanbi Kamar Olarewaju (Oyun) and Hon. Femi Yusuf (Ifelodun), commended the Governor for his responsive leadership, citing projects such as solar-powered boreholes, classroom renovations, and streetlight installations. They also made additional road requests for consideration in the 2026 budget.

Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, expressed unwavering support from traditional rulers in Kwara South for Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, commending the people-focused programmes and projects.