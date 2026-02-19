2026 Budget Implementation: Stick To Procurement Act, FG Tells MDAs

With funding constraints slowing down capital budget implementation, the Federal Government has directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Public Procurement Act in the implementation and payment of the 2025/2026 capital budget.

The Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, gave the directive during a stakeholders’ meeting on the implementation of the extended 2025 Capital Budget held at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, according to a statement by the Director of Press in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mallam Bawa Mokwa.

Mrs Uzoka-Anite emphasised that all capital payments must comply with the principles of the Procurement Act and that capital projects must be backed by cash before execution. She warned that no capital payment should be processed outside approved procurement procedures.

The minister further stated that the nation has adequate funds to settle pending payments and urged MDAs to review and update their documentation to facilitate timely processing.

Speaking at the meeting, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, disclosed that the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform has been fully restored and is now operational.

Dr Ogunjimi explained that 30 per cent of the 2025 Capital Budget will be implemented between now and 30 November 2026, while the remaining 70 per cent has been rolled over into the 2026 Capital Budget to ensure seamless implementation, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He reiterated that warrants have already been issued to MDAs and announced that Treasury House will commence implementation of the 30 per cent component of the 2025 Budget by the end of next week.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director of Funds, Steve Ehikhamenor, urged MDAs to avoid budget overruns and strictly adhere to approved project items and their corresponding values.

He further cautioned MDAs not to exceed the amounts specified in their warrants, to return any unutilised or excess funds to the Treasury, and to liaise with GIFMIS officials for necessary technical support.

He also encouraged them to ensure compliance with all relevant legal documentation.