2026 Budget: Gov Bago Presents N1.032trn Appropriation Bill

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, on Friday, presented N1.032 trillion as the 2026 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly.

While presenting the budget estimate, christened “Budget of Consolidation”, to the State House of Assembly in Minna, Governor Bago said the budget is expected to be financed by revenue from statutory allocation, Value-Added Tax (VAT), internally generated revenue, other FAAC receipts, other IGR, capital receipts, grants, and loans and will build on past gains.

More than N270 billion (26.19%) was estimated as recurrent expenditure, while capital expenditure stands at above N761 billion, representing 73.81% of the total estimate.

On the sectoral breakdown of the 2026 budget, the farmer governor said the economic sector got the highest allocation of over N510 billion, while the transportation sector got the lowest estimate of above N1 billion.

He said in the 2026 fiscal year, government interventions will focus on strategic priority areas such as wealth and job creation, agricultural transformation, strengthening the health sector, road infrastructure consolidation, and completion of inherited water and electricity projects.

Others are improvement in the education sector; enhanced internal revenue generation; strict adherence to due process; digital transformation of state-owned media; peace and security consolidation; and partnerships for development.

“The 2026 Budget is anchored on fiscal discipline, strategic investment, and targeted interventions aimed at expanding economic opportunities for our citizens. Also, the budget is geared towards completing all ongoing infrastructure development across the state.

“The 2026 budget reflects the trust our citizens have placed in us and builds on our past achievements while addressing today’s pressing needs. Despite inflationary pressures and fluctuating revenues, our administration has continued to manage resources prudently, pursue growth-oriented policies, and deliver tangible results over the last two years.

“The proposal is anchored on fiscal discipline, strategic investment, and targeted interventions. The 2026 Budget seeks to expand opportunities and improve the quality of life for all our citizens. Before outlining this budget, allow me to briefly highlight the performance and achievements of the 2025 budget, in keeping with our commitment to transparency and accountability. ”

Governor Bago then urged the State Assembly to promptly consider and pass the 2026 appropriation bill for the overall benefit of the state.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, AbdulMalik Sarkin Daji, highlighted the harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature.

He assured that the budget will be passed within the shortest possible time.