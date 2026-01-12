2026 Budget: Financial Institutions To Earn N4.40bn As Charges From Govt Agencies

Banks and insurance companies in the country are likely to rake in about N4.40 billion that has been proposed as payment for bank charges and insurance premiums, this year, by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Ministry of Defence and the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs, findings by New Telegraph show.

An analysis of the 2026 Appropriation Bill details released by the Budget Office of the Federation, indicates that the EFCC proposes to spend N21.55 million and N1.20 billion on bank charges (other than interest) and insurance premiums respectively, while the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) plans to spend N115,573 to settle bank charges and N100.90 million on insurance premiums.

Further analysis of the Appropriation Bill also shows that while the Defence Headquarters plans to use the sums of N208.23 million and N1.15 billion to pay for bank charges and insurance premium respectively, the National Defence College has earmarked the sums of N29.80 million and N203.10 million for the same purpose.

Also, the Ministry of Defence Headquarters plans to spend N3.64 million on bank charges, while the Nigerian Air Force proposes using N2.40 million and N15.27 million for the settlement of bank charges and insurance premium respectively. For Police Formations and Commands, N59.70 million and N573.47 million are proposed for bank charges and insurance premiums respectively, while the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs plans to spend N15.87 million and N26.46 million for the same purpose.

According to the Appropriation Bill details, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp as well as the Federal Fire Service, propose to spend N110.61 million, N85 million, N250.39 and N161.44 million respectively on insurance premium.

Additionally, the document shows that the Office of the National Security Adviser earmarked N99.83 million for the payment of bank charges this year while the Directorate of State Security Service has proposed to spend N82.40 million on insurance premium. New Telegraph reports that, in recent times, there have been growing calls for the Federal Government to reduce or merge the number of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as part of efforts to tackle the country’s fiscal crisis.

Interestingly, in February, 2024, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser (Information and Strategy) to President Bola Tinubu, announced that the President had resolved to implement the Stephen Oronsaye report that recommends scrapping or merging 220 out of 541 agencies to reduce the cost of governance.