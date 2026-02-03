2026 Budget: Education Sector Allocation Still A Far Cry

6.1% national budget to education a significant misstep –VC

Any country trivialising issues of education is doomed -Stakeholders

We’re committed to revamping education sector through budgetary allocation –Gov Bago

‘Allocation meagre, grossly inadequate to address challenges’

BUDGET Stakeholder are insisting that the N3.52 trillion, representing 6.1 per cent of the N58.18 trillion earmarked by the Federal Government for education in the 2026 budget, is rather insufficient to address the plethora of challenges in the sector

The trends of seemingly insufficient education budgetary allocations, resulting in poor development and sliding fortune of education at all levels by the federal and state government, over the years has consistently remained the major challenge of the sector. With N3.52 trillion, representing 6.1 per cent of the ₦58.18 trillion national budget earmarked to the education sector in 2026, stakeholders are worried that the allocation is low to remove education from its woods.

Meanwhile, given the low budgetary allocation, attempts by the government to fix the sector and change the narrative of its dwindling fortunes, have not yielded the desired results. Hence, with the various challenges the growth of the education sector has been stagnated by due to the problems, ranging from decayed facilities, shortage of qualified teachers in most schools across the country, dilapidated structures, brain drain, poor remuneration and welfare of teachers, high figure of out-of-school children, low enrollment and retention especially at primary and secondary school levels, among other crises in several states.

Apart from the crises in primary and secondary school levels, the supposed foundation of education, the nation’s higher institutions are not immune to the colossal level of rot and persistent problems of brain drain, insufficient funds and the dearth of equipment for research, which are undermining the development of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other allied institutions.

Federal Government

Faced with these challenges, President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, came up with several initiatives, such as the student loan policy, under NELFUND to cushion the effects, which inadvertently led to hike in school fees especially in the nation’s university system. In the year under review, the Federal Government in its 2026 Federal Budget, presented by President Tinubu, tagged “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity,” presented ₦58.18 trillion with projected revenue of ₦34.33 trillion with major allocations to Defence & Security (5.41 trillion), Infrastructure (₦3.56 trillion), Education (N3.52 trillion), and Health (N2.48 trillion).

This slim percentage limits the capacity of Nigeria to be globally competitive, constraints development in schools and institutions

Though with an increase of N10.18 trillion over 2025 total budget outlay of N47.90 trillion, while N3.52 trillion, representing 6.1 per cent was earmarked to education sector, which received N3.52 trillion, representing 7 per cent of the total budget outlay last year, this year’s sectoral budget to education is significantly far from UNESCO benchmark of the nation’s fiscal budget to the education sector.

The budget, the President said, aims for realism, fiscal prudence, and sustainable growth, focusing on economic consolidation after recent reforms, adding that the move supported his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Stakeholders

Piqued by these challenges, stakeholders, who spoke to New Telegraph about the trends of yearly budgetary allocations to the sector, noted that the budget is still a far cry from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) benchmark of 15 to 20 per cent of a nation’s fiscal budget.

While expressing dismay over what they described as recurring decimal of under-budgeting to the education sector, they called on the Nigerian government to improve the sectoral budget allocation as a surest means of tackling challenges of the education sector in view of the role in national development.

In fact, they further argued that due to the problem of inadequate yearly allocation of between six to 15 per cent of the nation’s fiscal budget, education, especially higher education has been priced beyond the reach of average Nigerians, as parents now have to pay high school fees charged by universities, and other higher institutions of learning.

Curiously, in their analysis, some stakeholders noted that there is an appreciable leap in the budgetary allocations to the sector by the Federal Government and some states in their 2026 respective Appropriation Bills, but noted that considering the enormity of challenges and agelong rot confronting the sector, the percentage is still a far cry. Against this background, some stakeholders believed that a more adequate and robust budgetary allocation to the sector for 2026 should have been significantly higher than the N3.52 trillion allocated, if the government is to address the challenges in the system.

According to them, the chronic underfunding of tertiary institutions was compounded by lack of political will and concerted effort on the part of federal and state governments to rescue the sector from its persistent rot. However, education pundits and other critical stakeholders, especially staff unions in the tertiary education sub-sector frowned over the persistent inadequate funding of the institutions, and importantly the education sector.

To them, low funding of tertiary institutions has been a major issue driving industrial disharmony with the government at all levels over the years, and which the government needs to address without further delay by injecting the required investment into the system.

They, however, claimed that the persistent problem of inadequate funding of education research institutions has reached critical juncture such that what is found in the institutions today is infrastructural decay, poor service delivery and low staff morale.

In its view, The ICIR, reported that the federal allocation of 6.1 per cent in the 2026 education budget continues a long-standing pattern of underinvestment despite recommendations by UNESCO and World Bank. “Nigeria remains well below the recommended thresholds, which has repeatedly been said to have limited the capacity of public schools to improve infrastructure, expand access, and provide quality education,” it stated.

Speaking on the development, the Vice-Chancellor, African School of Economics (The Pan-African University of Excellence), Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, stated that the allocation 6.1 per cent of the national budget to education in Nigeria is a significant misstep that should be redressed.

According to him, this makes Nigeria to operate at less than half of the international benchmark of between 15 and 20 per cent of national budgets to education, the foundation of all development. “This slim percentage limits the capacity of Nigeria to be globally competitive, constrains development in schools and institutions to just recurrent expenditures and engenders technological gaps that require resources to fill,” he stressed.

Adedimeji insisted that the Federal Government can do better because ensuring quality, expanding access, sustaining excellence and building capacity in education, require adequate funding. While explaining that education deserves the government’s topmost priority as a nation because with it, everything else is possible, he noted that the government has to appreciate that as far as national development is concerned, “the right allusion is to seek ye first the kingdom of education and these things such as health, security, progress, among others, shall be added unto it.”

A retired Professor of African Literature and Poetry at University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Ademola Dasylva, who bemoaned the decay in the nation’s education system, stated that any country that trivialises issues of education is doomed. “You can imagine those regions where education is not their priority, the population of street children is alarmingly the highest globally, and today they have become a breeding ground for bandits and terrorists,” he said.

He exclaimed that the challenge of insecurity we experience today, as a country, is largely traceable to lack of education, even as the retired don expressed consternation that young adults are being easily recruited by bandits and terrorists because they are mentally vulnerable as well as lack basic skills and education.

Dasylva stated that with UNESCO recommendation of 26 per cent of the national budget to education, if there was any time that compels strict compliance with the recommendation, it is now. He, therefore, added that the 2026 education budget at both federal and state levels should reflect, at least, something close to the UNESCO recommendation, saying Nigeria needs to take those teaming populations of roaming children off the streets.

“Technical and Vocational schools need to be revitalised for skills development of capable youths; our education sector from primary, through secondary and the universities, colleges of education, polytechnics and monotechnics, need complete overhaul if they must be adequate and sufficiently equipped to meet the social and technology needs of the country,” he stated.

According to him, that is why UNESCO’s 26 per cent of the country’s fiscal budget will not be too much, considering the whole lot of what the education sector requires to perform maximally. Unfortunately, he lamented that the ruling government could only cede 6.1 per cent of its total budget to education, insisting that “this is far too low and it is like scratching the surface.”

With the N3.52 trillion, representing 6.1 per cent of the total 2026 national budget to education, the fulcrum of national emancipation and bedrock of development, Dasylva added: “I am not sure if President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government factored-in the need to address the challenge of street children, the upgrading of Trade Centres, Technical Colleges, Vocational schools for skills development of our teaming youth, among others, into the budget.

“From the look of things, the need in the universities alone, if the government is serious about tackling them, would swallow what it has earmarked for the entire education sector. “Like other education pundits, I am just wondering when the Nigerian government would sit up, and be serious about foundational matters such as the issue of education at all levels.”

On his part, an Ekiti State University (EKSU) don, Prof Dare Owolabi, however, differs in his assessment of this year’s education budget. He said that “if we had had this kind of incremental intervention in the past, we would not be where we are now,” even as he described the sectoral budget as a good development considering other priority areas of the government.

But, he expressed fear that the allocation would not stop at mere paperwork, as it should not only be released promptly, but that the budget should also be spent on the purpose it is meant to serve. The Executive Secretary, Africa Brands Review/APCI, Mr Joseph Ayodele, noted that the ₦3.52 trillion allocation is a record government budget for education in the country, given the fact that parents, students, NGOs, and alumni associations are also supporting education at every level.

However, he stressed that the challenge with the government budget is cash backing for capital projects, as salaries and overheads would be funded fully, as most often the actual budget released to education is always too poor. For instance, he recalled that in the 2023 budget of N1.7 trillion, only 80 per cent was released, and in the 2024 budget of N2.18 trillion to the education sector, only 75 per cent was released.

Alluding to the fact that the country is increasingly getting higher budgetary figures yearly, he noted that the government needs to promptly release money for educational development, while the various heads of education departments and parastatals must ensure good value for money in 2026 in the execution of their various project initiatives. “For the salaries and overheads, there is a need to ensure quality replacement of retiring education directors and teachers, not with temporary hires, but with well-qualified personnel,” Ayodele added.

States Findings

by New Telegraph across the states revealed that the budgetary allocations by many states in their 2026 budget, like previous years, were too low to revive the sector and position it for optimal performance. This is in consonance with stakeholders’ apprehension over why the state governments, like the Federal Government could not appropriate about 20 per cent of the nation or states’ budget to the sector, considering the myriad of challenges bedeviling the critical sector.

In the year under review, Niger State Government in its 2026 fiscal policy of N1.073 trillion, titled the “Budget of Consolidation,” budgeted N107,952,514 to education. This is as Governor Umaru Bago expressed his administration’s commitment to revamp the education sector through the budgetary allocation, described as “historic investment.”

“We are not just building schools; we are creating futures. Our target is to completely overhaul 325 schools across the 25 local government areas, and ensure that every child has a conducive learning environment,” he said. As part of plans for the year, the governor pledged to recognise and honour most experienced educators in the state with a new law that would raise the retirement age from 60 years to 65, so as to keep their invaluable knowledge in our classrooms.”

He spoke of plans to establish a School of Medicine and Medical Sciences at AKUM University to promote vocational skills in agriculture and ICT, and equip students not to seek jobs, but to create jobs. Faced with insecurity challenges across the state, the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has embarked on careful and extensive consultations with relevant security agencies to ensure a safeschool environment.

Lagos State in its 2026 fiscal year budget of N4.237 trillion, which marks a significant increase of over N1 trillion, compared to the N3.005 trillion budget for 2025, earmarked N249.132 billion to education. The 2026 budget, according to Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, prioritises infrastructure development, education, healthcare, economic growth, and social welfare, with over 52 per cent allotted for capital projects, as a strategic allocation that underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and improved quality of life for residents of Lagos State.

The governor said the sectoral allocations reflect major shifts, with Education N249.132 billion (+49.80%); Environment N235.957 billion; Housing N123.760 billion; Health N338.449 billion; and Recreation and Culture received N54.682 billion, while Social Protection got N70.024 billion, respectively.

In a related development, out of a total budget of N820 billion for 2026, Kogi State allocated N24.6 billion to the education sector, While Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo promised that his administration is poised to make education in rural communities a top priority, stakeholders urged the state government to push 80 per cent of the allocation to the education to the rural communities where access to quality education has become difficult.

Following the disquiet that trailed the N24.6 billion allocation, some stakeholders in the state’s education project described the allocation as meagre, insisting that the sum is grossly inadequate to address the challenges in the state’s education sector. A primary school teacher in one of the rural schools in the state, said the budget, titled: “Budget of Shared Prosperity,” should be evenly shared across the state with a particular focus on underserved communities.

“If the budget is a Budget of Shared Prosperity, then let it impact positively on the rural communities through renovation and rehabilitation of our primary and secondary schools in villages,” he stated. Also, in its budget for education sector reforms, Bauchi State Government in 2026 earmarked ₦18 billion, representing 16 per cent of the total budget outlay for the state’s fiscal year to school infrastructure, security and recruitment of teachers.

The state Commissioner for Basic Education, Dr Mohammed Lawal Zayan, said the size of the budget reflects the administration’s determination to transform education and commitment to embark on widerange reforms aimed at improving infrastructure, security, improve enrolment and retention in schools, as well as employment in schools across the state. He described the over ₦18 billion education budget for the year, as far higher than what was allocated last year, saying this was encouraged by the various projects and transformation the government wants to bring into the education sector.

In the areas of employment, infrastructure, school rebranding, Lawal, who explained that employment opportunities had been fully incorporated into the budget, noted further that recruitment would take place across the Education Ministry and its agencies. “Employment is part of the budget. We are making provisions for recruitment of qualified personnel into the state’s education service.

This will improve teaching and learning across our schools,” he stated, adding that the government is also focusing on rebranding and rehabilitating primary, junior and secondary schools, including perimeter fencing, renovation of classrooms, and provision of modern facilities. Under this, the Commissioner noted that over 250 schools are currently undergoing renovation, while approval has already been granted for an additional 268 schools.

Also, on effort to reducing the menace of out-of-school children, Lawal said the state had made significant progress by reducing the figure by over 50 per cent, a development he attributed to community engagement and social intervention programmes such as conditional cash transfers, which encourage parents to send their children, especially girls back to school. “Our goal is to ensure that every child in Bauchi State has access to quality education in a safe and conducive environment,” he stressed.

In the Imo State N1.44 trillion “Budget of Economic Breakthrough,” for 2026, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma placed education, health, and infrastructure as primary and top priority of government expenditure for the year. Of the total budget, N60.6 billion, representing 4.2 per cent was allocated to the education sector. Though the percentage is far from the UNESCO benchmark, the governor highlighted that the budget’s focal areas would target support for teacher recruitment, staff welfare, infrastructure development, and improved access to learning resources.

Also, Enugu State in its 2026 budget prioritised the education sector, by allocating N521.9 billion to education, representing 32 per cent of the total budget outlay of N1.62 trillion, being the state with the highest percentage in the country. Tagged: “Budget of Renewed Momentum,” the massive investment, the state government noted, would focus on sectoral capital projects, which include 260 Smart Green Schools across all wards; 16 smart senior secondary schools, and 10 technical colleges, while N30 billion was allotted to school feeding.

The key details of the 2026 education budget, specifically target human capital development and infrastructure, with a 66.5 per cent increase from the 2025 budget; funding of the Smart Schools Project; infrastructure and technical education; while N158 billion is allocated to 16 Smart Senior Secondary Schools and N68 billion for 10 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools across the state; as well as N30 billion set aside for feeding 300,000 students under the state’s School Feeding and Welfare programme.

Other states

Subsequently, in Bayelsa State “Budget of Assured Prosperity” of N1.016 trillion, the education sector received N75.18 billion against a paltry N17 billion initially appropriated by the governor. Apparently, this provides a lifeline in addressing the various challenges militating against education development in the oilrich state, which include school infrastructure deficits, shortage of qualified teachers, and high rates of out-of-school children, particularly in rural areas.

Apart from these, the sector is also struggling with inadequate funding, poor learning environments, and low educational outcomes especially in public schools, which are exacerbated by environmental issues such as flooding.

Findings by New Telegraph, however, revealed that some schools, especially in the rural communities and even in the metropolis, are grappling with the problems of lack of school chairs and desks; while several schools are beset by challenges of dilapidated, insufficient classrooms and lack of essential facilities, including clean water, electricity and toilet facilities.

There are also problems of lack of qualified and well-trained teachers with many schools relying on volunteer teachers or facing high teacher absenteeism, especially in schools in the rural communities; while a significant population of children are not in school, often due to lack of access in rural, riverine communities. The attendant inadequate funding has constrained the capacity of the state to manage the broad education sector effectively; even as seasonal flooding has continued to disrupt schooling, particularly in rural areas, damaging infrastructure and limiting access.

Faced with these challenges, the Bayelsa State Governmentled by Senator Douye Diri, under his administration’s “Prosperity Government,” has taken steps to confront the challenges. To that effect, the state government introduced initiatives such as BayelsaPRIME (Bayelsa Promoting Reforms to Improve and Modernise Education) and the Bayelsa Education Development Trust Fund to improve, modernise, and adequately fund the sector.

To tackle the challenges, the government constructed more model schools across all the local government areas with boarding facilities; introduced free feeding in the public schools; as well as free feeding and free transport to and from the school for children in the schools for the disabled in the state; while teachers’ quarters were also built in the rural communities by the government to attract teachers in order to boost their welfare and ensure to remain in their duty posts. Unlike other states, the Edo State Government in the 2026 budget categorised the education sector under Social Services Allocation without a particular reference to education as a standalone sector.