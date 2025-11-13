2026 Budget: Delta MDAs Gird Loins Ahead Of 100% Allocation Increase

Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Delta State have girded their loins to deliver more people-oriented projects in 2026 following the 100 per cent increase in their allocations by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the fiscal year.

The Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Onoriode Agofure, gave the assurance that his ministry would execute more impactful projects in the coming year.

Agofure, who spoke in Asaba while defending his ministry’s budget proposals before the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Budget Defence, coordinated by the Ministry of Economic Planning, highlighted some of his achievements in the outgoing year.

He said, “We rehabilitated and built four or five jetties. Currently, there is a CNG station in Warri, fully completed and about to be commissioned, while the one in Asaba is almost completed. Recently, we unveiled the Automatic Number Plate Regulation technology.”

He added that the ministry, in collaboration with the Federal Government, would embark on the construction of a massive modern urban terminal in Warri, with plans to replicate it in Asaba and other parts of the state.

“We have a 100 per cent increase in our budget proposal. It tells a story that the Ministry of Transport is doing well. We achieved more than 50 per cent of our budget performance in the outgoing year,” Agofure stated.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Ejiro Etacherure, said that with the ₦3 billion proposed for his bureau next year, more fire stations would be built, and disaster management efforts—especially those related to flooding and climate change—would be strengthened.

Similarly, the Commissioners for Physical Planning and Urban Renewal, Engr. Michael Ifeanyi Anoka, and for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services, and Girl-Child Development, Mrs. Orode Uduaghan, said priority would be given to digitalizing their ministries to enhance revenue generation and block financial leakages.

Uduaghan added, “Next year, something very peculiar that we have been working on and hoping to implement is the World Bank-funded AGILE project, which focuses on child education. It will boost the education system across the state and uplift children in secondary schools by the time it is launched in the first quarter of next year.”

She emphasized that her ministry has been focused on uplifting the vulnerable, supporting the girl child, and implementing empowerment programmes.

“Next year is a very sensitive year, so we really need to hit the grassroots and hit it running,” she added.