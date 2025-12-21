2026 Budget: Crude Oil Projection Achievable – PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has expressed confidence that Nigeria’s ₦58.18 trillion 2026 Budget, based on a daily crude oil production projection of 1.84 million barrels per day (mbpd) and an official oil price benchmark of $64–$65 per barrel, is realistic and achievable.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Joseph Obele, National Public Relations Officer of PETROAN, said the National President, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, described the budget as a strategic and forward-looking framework capable of repositioning and strengthening the nation’s oil and gas sector for sustainable growth, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced energy security.

He noted that targeted investments in upstream oil and gas operations, through field rehabilitation, renewed exploration, and support for marginal and deep offshore fields would boost crude oil production, improve national output, and increase government revenue.

Gillis-Harry expressed optimism that the 2026 crude oil production target is attainable, provided there is enhanced security for oil and gas assets and effective engagement with host communities, as stipulated under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He emphasized that robust host community collaboration is critical for protecting infrastructure, reducing production losses, and ensuring lasting stability in oil-producing regions.

The PETROAN president also underscored the importance of adequate funding for key regulatory institutions, particularly the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

According to him, well-resourced regulators are essential for the effective implementation of the PIA, improved transparency, and restored investor confidence across the sector.

He further advocated sustained budgetary support for local refining, modular refineries, and petrochemical development, stressing that increased domestic refining capacity will reduce fuel importation, conserve foreign exchange, create jobs, and stabilize the downstream petroleum sector.

On national security, Gillis-Harry commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the significant allocation to security in the 2026 Budget.

“Any nation that seeks sustainable development must prioritize security, as economic growth, investment, and energy stability can only thrive in a safe environment,” he said.

He highlighted that enhanced funding for pipeline surveillance, deployment of modern security technology, and coordinated security operations will be critical in curbing crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, safeguarding national revenue, and improving production efficiency.

Gillis-Harry also renewed PETROAN’s call for the privatization of Nigeria’s four state-owned refineries, urging that the process be transparently concluded by the first quarter of 2026.

He noted that timely privatization will improve efficiency, encourage competition, eliminate recurrent fiscal burdens on government, attract private capital and technical expertise, and ensure sustainable refinery operations in line with global best practices.

The PETROAN president expressed confidence that a well-implemented 2026 Budget, anchored on security, host community inclusion, regulatory efficiency, private sector participation, and decisive refinery sector reforms will strengthen Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, enhance energy security, boost government revenue, and support sustainable economic development.