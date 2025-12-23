2026 Budget: Bago Signs N1.073trn Appropriation Bill Into Law

The Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, has signed the 2026 budget into law, amounting to N1.073 trillion, marking an upward revision from the N1.031 trillion initially presented.

In the approved budget, Capital Expenditure is set at over N783 billion, while Recurrent Expenditure accounts for more than N290 billion.

Governor Bago commended the 10th State Assembly for the timely passage of the budget, describing the swift response of the legislature as unprecedented. He assured that the budget would be implemented effectively to achieve its intended objectives.

Earlier, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, praised the governor and his team for presenting a budget estimate that was clear and easy to scrutinize.

He also noted that the maximum cooperation from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) ensured a smooth screening process.