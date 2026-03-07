2026: Be Vigilant Over Oyetola’ ‘Winning Threat’, Adeleke Tells Osun Residents

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has appealed to residents of the state to remain vigilant as the gubernatorial election draws nearer in the state.

Adeleke made this appeal while reacting to recent assurances by the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) concerning their support for a credible electoral process in the state.

A statement issued in Osogbo on Saturday by Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, indicated that the governor advised residents and voters not to lower their guard despite the public commitment by opposition figures to a free and fair election.

According to the statement, the governor noted that the APC governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, had recently made public comments supporting a transparent electoral process.

Adeleke, however, stated that the remarks should not reduce the level of alertness among voters across the state.

He explained that the recent tone from the opposition had raised questions in view of earlier comments and online posts allegedly suggesting that federal influence could be deployed to determine the outcome of the poll.

The governor further maintained that residents should approach such assurances with caution, noting that previous statements circulating in the political space had created concerns about attempts to influence the electoral process regardless of the decision of voters.

He also stated that individuals associated with the earlier remarks should tender an apology to the people of Osun State over statements that were perceived as attempts to undermine the democratic choice of the electorate.

Adeleke alleged that some campaign supporters linked to the opposition had circulated messages indicating that federal authority might be used during the election.

According to him, the circulation of such messages had generated anxiety among residents and political stakeholders in the state.

The governor urged the opposition to demonstrate commitment to democratic values by clearly distancing itself from any action capable of undermining the credibility of the election.

He also called on federal institutions and security agencies to remain neutral during the electoral process in order to ensure a level playing field for all political parties participating in the contest.

Adeleke commended civic groups and political organisers who have begun mobilising voters across wards and communities, noting that such efforts would help protect the integrity of the electoral process.

He reiterated that his administration and political party would continue to mobilise supporters for a peaceful and credible election where the votes of citizens would determine the outcome of the governorship poll.

Recall that that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, had expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Oyetola, a former governor of Osun State, made the remarks on Friday while addressing party supporters in Iragbiji, his hometown.

During the gathering, the minister said members of the APC in the state were fully prepared for the forthcoming election and had already begun mobilisation efforts ahead of the poll. He expressed optimism that the party would secure the mandate of voters when the election is conducted.

He also reassured party members and supporters that there was no reason to be worried about the current political situation in the state, noting that the party remained focused on strengthening its grassroots support and preparing for the contest.

