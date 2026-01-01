2026: Bala Mohammed To Bauchi People, Stay United

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has called on citizens to embrace unity, patience and continued support as the state enters 2026.

In his New Year message, the Governor thanked God for guiding Bauchi State and Nigeria through the challenges of 2025, praising residents for their resilience amid economic hardship.

Governor Mohammed assured the public that his administration will sustain palliative measures while pursuing long-term economic solutions, including implementing outcomes of the recent Investment and Economic Summit.

He reaffirmed his commitment to completing key infrastructure and social projects despite nearing the end of his second term.

The Governor emphasized inclusive governance, accountability, community participation and collective responsibility, while reiterating a zero-tolerance stance on crime and urging citizens to support security agencies.

He also appealed for peaceful conduct as political activities towards the 2027 elections intensify, warning against actions that could disrupt public peace.

Governor Mohammed concluded by calling for prayers and cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure peace, unity and prosperity in Bauchi State and Nigeria in 2026.