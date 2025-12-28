2026: APC Jittery Over Accord’s Rising Popularity – Adeleke’s Spokesperson

The spokesperson for Osun State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being unsettled by the growing popularity of the Accord Party ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Rasheed made the remarks while reacting to calls attributed to federal lawmaker Wole Oke, who reportedly urged the deregistration of the Accord Party.

He described the call as unconstitutional, illegal, and a sign of desperation by the opposition.

According to Rasheed, Accord has emerged as a strong and viable political platform for Governor Ademola Adeleke, a development that he said has caused panic within the APC. He accused Oke of engaging in “undemocratic advocacy” to satisfy political interests within the ruling party.

“The fixation of the APC on deleting Accord from the electoral process instead of facing the electorate raises serious questions about its confidence,” Rasheed said.

“If the APC is certain of its popularity, it should submit itself to the will of the voters.”

Rasheed further alleged that the APC has engaged in plots aimed at undermining democratic governance in Osun State, including attempts to financially pressure the state by withholding local government allocations.

He warned that such actions were inconsistent with democratic principles and could destabilize the state’s political environment.

The governor’s spokesperson emphasized that Governor Adeleke would approach the 2026 election on the strength of his administration’s record since taking office in 2022, which has received positive reviews from both local and international observers.

He highlighted key achievements of the Adeleke administration, including significant progress in primary healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture, and pension administration.

Rasheed noted that Osun moved from 33rd to 7th position in national NECO and WAEC rankings, constructed over 250 kilometres of roads, and cleared more than ₦100 billion in pension and half-salary arrears.

The spokesperson also cited support for farmers with tractors and farm inputs, strengthened cooperatives and artisans through funding, upgraded sports facilities including Osogbo City Stadium, and improved the ease of doing business to attract private sector investments.

Rasheed challenged the APC governorship candidate, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, to campaign based on his party’s record between 2018 and 2022, while stressing that Governor Adeleke would present his own record from 2022 to date. “The people of Osun have experienced both good governance and maladministration. They know the difference,” he said.

He called on the APC to embrace issue-based campaigns and democratic competition, urging the party to seek power through the ballot rather than shortcuts.

Rasheed expressed confidence that the electorate would deliver its verdict during the governorship election scheduled for August 8, 2026.