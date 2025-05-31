2026: APC Guber Aspirant Harps On Unity Among Party Members

Share

As preparations intensify for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leading gubernatorial aspirant, Akin Ogunbiyi, has emphasized the need for unity within the state chapter of the party.

Speaking through his campaign team during a recent consultation visit to APC leaders in Iwo, Osun West Senatorial District, Ogunbiyi described internal cohesion as crucial to reclaiming power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he described as “divided and directionless.”

“The recent divisions within the PDP in Osun and at the national level have shown that the umbrella has lost its grip on governance. The APC must harmonize its interests and rally behind a formidable candidate capable of defeating the accidental governor currently in office,” he said.

Leading the delegation, Alhaji Najeem Raimi and Barrister Femi Kehinde urged party stakeholders to prioritize political unity in Iwoland, warning that failure to do so may deny the region the opportunity of producing a governor for another 24 years.

Barrister Gbadegesin Adedeji, who received the delegation on behalf of the APC leaders in Iwo, echoed their concerns, affirming the need for strategic harmonization of interests to ensure the zone’s success in 2026.

“Iwoland, by the assessment of political analysts, remains a stronghold of progressive politics in the South West. Despite its rich human capital, the zone has never produced a governor. We’ve been politically marginalized,” he noted.

He further stressed that the upcoming 2026 election presents a golden opportunity for Iwoland, given the growing discontent within the PDP ranks.

“Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi is well prepared to lead our party to victory. A resilient business executive, he has contributed immensely to national economic growth through various successful enterprises. As a key stakeholder in Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC, a conglomerate with nine subsidiaries and over 7,000 employees, his track record speaks volumes,” Adedeji added.

Meanwhile, the Ogunbiyi political movement, Idera De, is scheduled to hold an expanded stakeholders’ meeting next weekend as part of ongoing consultation efforts aimed at consolidating support ahead of the party primaries.

