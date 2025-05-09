2026: APC Groups Demand Guber Ticket For Osun West

Share

Two major All Progressives Congress (APC) interest groups in Osun State have called on the party’s leadership to zone the 2026 governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District, citing decades of political marginalisation.

The Progressives Frontliners (TPF) and the Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG) made the appeal in a joint statement delivered in Osogbo, the state capital, shortly after their May monthly meeting.

Speaking under the theme “West Lokan” , a phrase that means in Yoruba slogan “It’s the turn of the West” , the groups stated that since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, Osun West has never produced a governor, despite unwavering support for the APC.

“This cause is not driven by personal vendettas or grievances, but a clarion call to rectify long standing political imbalances and address the marginalisation that has unjustly affected Osun West for decades”, the statement reads.

The joint coordinators, Ademola Rukayat, Michael Idowu, and Samuel Iwolode, emphasized that the appeal was directed at President Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, urging them to intervene and ensure Osun West is given a fair shot at the party’s ticket.

