2026: APC Group Insists On Zoning Of Gov’ship Ticket To Osun West

The Progressive Frontliners (TPF), a group within the All Progressive Congress (APC) has appealed to party leaders to allow the Osun West Senatorial District to produce the party’s candidate for the Osun 2026 governorship election.

The group, in a press conference in Osogbo on Friday, said the move will solidify the win of APC at the 2026 poll.

Mr Ajijola Ayodeji, the Group Coordinator, said their call is to address the imbalance in the production of governors in the state and also to gain more party members.

“Allocating the party ticket to Osun West this time around would address this imbalance and promote inclusivity. It will also empower Osun West to fully participate and lead in the development of our state alongside other districts.

“Again, from an electoral strategy standpoint, zoning to Osun West will invigorate our support base, motivating both the party faithful and local communities.

“This action would demonstrate that the APC values every zone within the state equally, thereby rallying widespread support and enthusiasm, which is crucial for a successful election outcome,” he said

He said it is also noticeable that leaders emerging from Osun West always bring diverse perspectives and ideas, that enrich the party’s policies and programs, fostering innovation and growth.

“Osun West is home to individuals with strong leadership qualities, integrity, and dedication, who have proven their mettle in various capacities.

“This talent pool is ripe for offering fresh and dynamic leadership that can attract both grassroots support and intellectual capital to our party,” he said

He said zoning the party ticket to Osun West also aligns with the spirit of the APC’s foundational vision, which emphasizes fairness, unity, and national integration.

“It would resonate positively with the broader electorate, showcasing our commitment to balanced development and equal participation across all regions,” he said

Meanwhile, the group, after the press conference, matched to the APC party secretariat in Osogbo, where they submitted their letter of request.

