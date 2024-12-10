2026: APC Group Appeals To Leaders To Zone Governorship Ticket To Osun West

Share

A group within the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun State, Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG), has called on the leadership of the party to allow the 2026 governorship ticket to go to Osun-West Senatorial District.

The Coordinator of the group, Samuel Abioye who spoke at a news conference, stated that it is the will of the party faithful and electorate that the governorship candidate comes from Osun West.

He appealed to former governors Gboyega Oyetola and Pa Bisi Akande to support the zoning of the party ticket to Osun-West so that the party could emerge victorious at the 2026 poll.

“It is important to note that this press conference was occasioned by our passion for our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun.

“Our group is a medley of all interest groups in Osun APC and genuinely concerned progressives’ loyalists that share the same dream on how APC will reclaim the state in 2026.

“This conference is a coordinated effort by COAIG members to appeal to the leadership of our party (APC) at the state and national level to consider ceding the 2026 gubernatorial ticket to Osun West,” he said

He said there is growing public sentiment and clamour for leadership equality among the districts, and meeting the demand could strengthen party loyalty and credibility in the eyes of constituents.

He said Osun West had often been overlooked in past political appointments, especially the governorship position, making it vital for the APC to rectify the imbalance and ensure equitable political representation.

“Selecting a candidate from Osun West would promote a fair distribution of power among the senatorial districts within the state.

“It will foster a sense of unity and inclusivity and positively enhance the chance of the APC in reclaiming the state in 2026,” he said

He said the West possesses a significant voter base, which has traditionally been a progressive supporter from time immemorial and which is pivotal in securing an electoral victory.

“Choosing a candidate from this area will boost voter turnout and support for the APC,” he said

He said another factor to consider is the youthful demographics of Osun West, stating that a candidate from Osun West would likely resonate with younger voters seeking fresh, progressive leadership in the state as a replacement for the maladministration of the current government in power.

He said it is also important to note that a governor from Osun East Senatorial District has served the state for a period of eight years while governors from the Central Senatorial District have had an unprecedented opportunity to serve the state for fifteen and half years (8 years of which were progressives’ tenure).

He said all this happened in the current political dispensation/republic that started in 1999, while Osun West has never had any opportunity or chance with progressive parties.

“It is evident that progressive parties from the time of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have never considered any candidate from Osun West in their permutation, and this is promoting the unfair distribution of power and representation.

“It makes better sense that the leadership of APC ensures that all regions feel included and important,” he said

He therefore stated that judging from Osun State’s present political climate, APC only stand a chance of winning with a candidate from Osun West Senatorial District, hence their appeal to the party.

The group thereafter carried out a peaceful protest to the APC Secretariat in Osogbo, displaying placards with inscriptions like, “Osun 2026, Please Stop Marginalizing Osun West, West Candidate is the best option, Give us Candidate from Osun e.t.c.

The representative of the group, Samuel Abioye Coordinator and his deputy Coordinator, Michael Idowu, thereafter submitted their request/demand letter to the party secretariat, which was received by the party Director of Admin and Finance, Mr Aremu Tajudeen.

Share

Please follow and like us: