2026: APC Gov’ship Ticket Must Be Zoned To Osun West – Group Insist

…Says antagonists are doing so for selfish reasons

The Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG) says its stance on zoning the APC governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District in the 2026 gubernatorial election remains resolute.

The group reiterated his stance in response to an APC governorship aspirant’s argument (put the argument)

The group says it is advocating that the APC governorship ticket be zoned to the Osun West Senatorial District so as to avert the reoccurrence of what happened in the last governorship election.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Engagement and Operations, Samuel Iwolode, and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, the group expressed disappointment on the wrong interpretation given to its agitation by some persons for their selfish interests.

Iwolode said the call and advocacy of the group, that the governorship candidacy should emerge from the Osun West Senatorial District in the 2026 elections, is for the interest of the party.

COAIG asserted that its call for zoning is rooted in equity and fairness, noting that since 1999, no candidate from Osun West has emerged as the APC gubernatorial flagbearer.

The group highlighted the district’s unwavering support for the party despite being sidelined, which it claimed undermines unity and inclusivity within the APC.

“Our quest for a gubernatorial candidate to emerge from Osun West provided former Governor Gboyega Oyetola does not contest again, is not fueled by political divisiveness but rather anchored in the pursuit of equity, fairness, and balance,” the statement read.

The group further criticized the antagonist of the zone for allegedly downplaying the importance of zoning, citing how the arrangement benefitted Senator Ajibola Basiru, who assumed the position of APC National Secretary without undergoing elections.

“Zoning reflects the party’s commitment to equitable distribution of leadership roles, fostering unity and inclusiveness. It is only fair and logical that this mechanism is applied consistently across all political contests, including the gubernatorial primaries,” COAIG stated.

The group also addressed Basiru’s recent electoral defeat, urging party members to reflect on their strategies rather than dismiss legitimate calls for zoning. It maintained that advocating for a candidate from Osun West is not about regional interests but about fostering inclusivity and invigorating the party with fresh perspectives.

“Our call for leadership from Osun West is not an attempt to divide but to strengthen the party under the banner of fairness and equal opportunity,” the group said, adding that a candidate from the district would symbolize inclusiveness and unity.

COAIG concluded by urging party stakeholders to prioritize political balance and inclusivity as the APC gears up for the 2026 elections, emphasizing that a united front would ensure the party’s success at the polls.

