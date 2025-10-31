2026: APC Gov’ship Aspirant Vows To Industrialise Osun If Elected

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Senator Babajide Omoworare, has vowed to transform the state from a bureaucratic, civil service-driven economy into a vibrant, industrialised one, if elected governor in 2026.

Speaking during the Newspoint programme organised by the Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo on Friday, Omoworare said his mission is to change the narrative of Osun by creating opportunities that harness the potential of artisans, professionals, and entrepreneurs to drive sustainable development.

He said, “I want to change the narrative of Osun from a bureaucratic or civil service state to an industrialised and democratic one. We don’t have to wait for our children to change it; we can do it now. We have what it takes. I’m not desperate for power; I only want to serve and make the state productive.”

Omoworare, a two-term senator and former majority leader in the Lagos State House of Assembly, said governance is not a “joke or rocket science” but a serious business that requires planning, stability, and accountability.

“Elect a clown and expect a circus. Government business is the most serious business anyone can think of. If given the opportunity, I will run Osun professionally, with clear plans in infrastructure, agriculture, education, tourism, and creative industries.

“I’ve been around politics long enough to know it’s not a bed of roses. Only God makes a governor or president, but I’m confident that I have the competence, capacity, and character to industrialise Osun.”

He stressed the need to complete the state airport project, describing it as a key component of Osun’s industrial future: “That airport has consumed a lot of state resources. It must be completed and put to use, whether as a training centre or aviation hub. We can’t keep wasting money on abandoned projects,” he stated.

Tracing his political and family background, Omoworare said he comes from a long line of progressives and Afenifere leaders, saying, “My maternal grandfather was governor of the old Western Region, my father was a principal and councillor, and I have been part of progressive politics all my life.

“I was elected twice in Lagos before coming home to Ife. I’ve won five elections; I know what it takes to win and to govern responsibly.”

Reaffirming his loyalty to the APC, the former lawmaker said he would never defect even if he did not clinch the party’s governorship ticket.

“If someone else emerges, I will congratulate them and work for the party. I’ve done it before, and I’ll do it again. I’m a loyal progressive, and politics to me is service, not desperation,” he concluded.