2026 APC Congresses: Eno Sets Up Implementation C’ttee

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced plans for the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2026 party congresses as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The governor made this known during the New Year APC Stakeholders’ Meeting where he disclosed that an implementation committee has been constituted to ensure a transparent, consultative and united congress process.

According to him, the committee will work closely with the party’s leadership and stakeholders to guarantee credibility and inclusiveness throughout the exercise.

The committee is chaired by Prince Enobong Uwah, with Patrick Umoh serving as Secretary. Other members include Frank Archibong, Mr. Nsentip Akpabio, Architect Ubokutom Nyah, Uno Etim Uno, Engr. Uwem Okoko and Mrs. Owoideghe Ekpotai.

Governor Eno called on party faithful to remain committed to unity and the shared ideals of the APC, stressing that peace and cohesion remain the party’s greatest strength in Akwa Ibom State.

“A peaceful and united Akwa Ibom remains our greatest strength, and together, we will continue to Arise to a Renewed Hope for our people and our dear State,” the governor said.

He also expressed appreciation for the support of party leaders, particularly the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, as well as other stakeholders for standing together in the interest of the state and the APC.