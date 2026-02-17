2026: Akere Solicits Osun Residents’ Support For Oyebamiji

Osun State Renewed Hope Ambassador, Oluomo Sunday Akere, yesterday urged residents to embrace change as he rallied support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, whom he described as a prepared technocrat capable of repositioning the state for prosperity.

Akere spoke at Osamdo Event Centre, Osogbo, during a medical and welfare outreach organised by the newly launched Iya Ni Wura Foundation, held to commemorate the 93rd posthumous birthday of their late mother, Madam Deborah Wuraola Akere.

According to him, the outreach was deliberately chosen over a celebratory party to reflect the values of compassion, selflessness, and service that defined his mother’s life.

“The message to the people of Osun is the message of renewed hope,” Akere said. “In five months’ time, we will vote for change.

“Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji is a prepared leader, a renowned banker, a technocrat, and a manager of resources, not a dancer, not someone without ideas.”

Oluomo explained that the Renewed Hope Ambassador initiative was established to sensitise Nigerians on the policies, reforms, and achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the country’s economy was at the brink of collapse before Tinubu assumed office.

“If not for God and the intervention of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria would have been in a terrible position,” Akere stated. “Our duty is to take these messages to the nooks and crannies of the country and let people know what this administration has achieved in less than three years.”

The outreach featured free medical services, including eye screening for vision impairment, malaria testing, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, as well as the distribution of essential drugs and food items to the needy.

Akere disclosed that the foundation initially planned to cater to no fewer than 500 families, stressing that efforts were made to attend to as many beneficiaries as possible within available resources.

He added that the Iya Ni Wura Foundation has now commenced formal operations and will continue to organise similar humanitarian activities annually in honour of the late Madam Deborah Wuraola Akere, whose legacy of compassion continues to resonate within Osogbo and beyond.

Speaking at the event, Odunola Aikomo, first daughter of the late Madam Akere, described the outreach as a continuation of her mother’s enduring legacy of generosity.

“Mama was someone you could never visit without leaving with something,” she said. “The seed she sowed in our lives remains with us, and today’s outreach reflects those values.”

She revealed that the initiative was conceived by the youngest son of the family, Oladimeji Akere, with a strong emphasis on healthcare, noting that “health is wealth.”

Another daughter, Ajala Modupeola Toyin, said the family chose the outreach as a way of expressing enduring love for their mother while extending care to the less privileged.

“Our mother cannot be replaced,” she said. “She trained us spiritually and morally, and taught us to care for others regardless of their condition.”

One of the beneficiaries, Orisawumi Abolaji Oladeji, a committee member from Osogbo Local Government and a traditionalist, praised the foundation for providing free medical services to residents.

Oladeji stressed the importance of regular health check-ups.

“Some people will have a headache and just take paracetamol, which could even worsen their health. Many people do not know they are sick until they are tested,” she said, urging residents to make regular health checks a habit.

Another beneficiary, Abimbola David from Owode-Ede, described the outreach as impactful.

“We checked our blood pressure, blood sugar, and eyes, received drugs and medical advice. This programme has brought joy and relief to many,” he said.