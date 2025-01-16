2026: Agitations For Osun West Senatorial District Gain Momentum

Share

…As Ex-LG Chairmen harp on equity, fairness

Former Local Government Chairmen on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined other party members advocating for the zoning of the party’s governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District.

The ex-council Chairmen, numbering about 41, also dismissed rumours of the gubernatorial ambition of the National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru.

Chairman of the forum, Hon. Aderemi Abbas, who read the communiqué signed by 41 members at Iwo on Wednesday, explained that the agitation for the zoning was pronounced in case the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, decided not to run again.

Noting that the APC won 6 out of 10 LGAs of the district despite the PDP candidate being from the zone, the forum posited that Osun West remains the stronghold of the APC in the state.

The forum, which explained that nobody from other districts has declared their intention to contest, stated that the claim that the APC national secretary is contesting from the Central is false.

“The National Secretary of the party has never come out to say he wants to contest for governor, he has never addressed anybody, and we have never heard that he is coming out to contest, so claims that he is behind it are ill-conceived.”

“Our agitation is not against any individual but issue-based. Even during the presidential election, the northern elders and governors agreed to the zone of presidency to the south for cohesion, stability and unity,” the forum said.

They stressed that, outside former governor Oyetola, from Osun Central, the party should be firm and never contemplate zoning the governorship ticket outside Osun West senatorial district in the interest of justice, fairness and equity.

“The issue of the 2026 governorship election is already generating internal ripples within the party and as stakeholders that are serious about the return of our party to power in 2026. We choose not to pretend any longer and resolve to take a stand to advise all appropriate party organs”

“The forum believes in the privilege right of refusal by the Former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the 2026 governorship contest in the interest of fairness as the last former governor of our party from Osun Central who only have 4 years one term constitutional right”

“Outside former Governor Oyetola, from Osun central, the party should be firm and never contemplate zoning the governorship ticket outside Osun West Senatorial District in the interest of justice, fairness and equity”

“Osun West is the most suitable and best positioned to win the governorship race in line with the aspirations of the people of the district as the most disadvantage in having the shot of the seat since the creation of the state.

“We will only be opportune to occupy the exalted position for 5 years and 6 months after the completion of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s tenure in 2026 against the 8 years of Osun East and over 15 years of Osun central senatorial district”, the group said.

Share

Please follow and like us: