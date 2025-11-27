Although the former Chelsea defender recently posted personal training updates on social media, raising hopes of his potential inclusion in Nigeria’s AFCON squad—Dyche made it clear that he is still far from returning.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the update, New Telegraph reports that prior to Forest’s Europa League match against Malmo, Dyche said, “Ola Aina is not on the grass with us yet, he’s still going to take a bit of time.”

This news comes as Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle prepares to name his squad for the upcoming tournament in the next few days.

Aina, a key component of Nigeria’s defence, now faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the competition.

With Chelle looking to select his team for the AFCON tournament, he is faced with a huge headache following the news of Aina and Fedrick Benjamin’s fitness.

Nigeria are set to compete in Group C, where they will face Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda for a spot in the next round.