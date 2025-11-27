New Telegraph

2026 AFCON: Forest Manager Doubtful Of Aina’s Readiness

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has expressed uncertainty over how soon Super Eagles player, Ola Aina will be able to rejoin the squad.

The new manager made this remark following the update on the defender’s fitness ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian international has been sidelined since September after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1–1 draw against South Africa during a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The injury has forced the 29-year-old to miss fourteen of Forest’s matches across all competitions, as well as four international fixtures for the Super Eagles, including key playoff games this month.

Dyche On Aina’s Return

Sean Dyche and Ola Aina

Although the former Chelsea defender recently posted personal training updates on social media, raising hopes of his potential inclusion in Nigeria’s AFCON squad—Dyche made it clear that he is still far from returning.

Speaking on the update, New Telegraph reports that prior to Forest’s Europa League match against Malmo, Dyche said, “Ola Aina is not on the grass with us yet, he’s still going to take a bit of time.”

This news comes as Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle prepares to name his squad for the upcoming tournament in the next few days.

Aina, a key component of Nigeria’s defence, now faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the competition.

With Chelle looking to select his team for the AFCON tournament, he is faced with a huge headache following the news of Aina and Fedrick Benjamin’s fitness.

Nigeria are set to compete in Group C, where they will face Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda for a spot in the next round.

Tags:

