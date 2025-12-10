Club Brugge on Wednesday announced that Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika will depart to join his national team for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The tournament, set to run from December 21 to January 18, will be the 35th edition of Africa’s premier international competition and the second time Morocco hosts the event.

“Onyedika, included in Nigeria’s squad, is scheduled to begin his campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, 23 December, at 18:30. His group stage fixtures will continue against Tunisia on Saturday, 27 December, and conclude against Uganda on Tuesday, 30 December.

Brugge’s other international representative, Shandré Campbell, will feature for South Africa in group B, facing Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe during the tournament,” the club said in a statement on their website.

Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, is yet to officially announce his final squad, but Onyedika was listed as part of the 54-man provisional list unveiled last Tuesday.

The squad is expected to be announced on or before Thursday’s deadline given by CAF, and the team camp is slated to open tentatively on Wednesday (today) ahead of the pre-tournament friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt on December 16.

Before joining the Eagles squad, Onyedika is expected to feature in Brugge’s remaining domestic and continental matches, including a challenging Champions League tie against Arsenal on Wednesday and a league clash with Dender on Sunday.

Brugge, who currently sit 26th in their Champions League group with just one point from 12, face an uphill battle to progress to the knockout stages. Arsenal, in contrast, top the 36-team standings with a perfect record and need only one more win to secure a place in the last 16.

Brugge’s campaign has been inconsistent, with a solitary win on matchday one against Monaco followed by draws and defeats to Barcelona, Atalanta, Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon, including a heavy 3-0 loss to Sporting.

Domestically, the club has also struggled, suffering consecutive league defeats to Royal Antwerp and St Truiden, leaving them third in the Jupiler Pro League, five points behind leaders Union SG.

Onyedika, who has scored once in two Champions League appearances this season, will be expected to maintain the disciplined performances that helped secure Brugge’s 3-3 draw with Barcelona if the Belgian side is to have any chance of upsetting Arsenal.