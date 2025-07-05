For the umptenth time, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed rumours suggesting his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking via his verified X handle on Saturday, Governor Adeleke insisted he remains a loyal member and the party’s leader in the state.

He wrote, “Over the last few hours, I have been inundated with calls regarding rumours of a possible defection.

“I want to assure the good people of Osun State and Nigerians at large; I remain a loyal member and the leader of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State.

“My focus remains on delivering good governance and fulfilling our 5-point agenda for the Osun people. Please disregard the fake news and continue to support our mission for a better Osun State.”

The statement clarified his political stance amid growing speculation over a possible defection.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that this is not the first time Governor Adeleke has had to debunk defection rumours.

In May, during a meeting with key stakeholders, he reiterated that he had no intention of leaving the PDP for the APC.