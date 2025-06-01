2026: Adeleke Must Vacate Govt House, APC Natl Woman Leader

Share

The National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mary Alile, has declared that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State should begin preparing to vacate the Government House ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Speaking during a party engagement in Osun State, Alile expressed confidence that the APC would reclaim the state in the August 8, 2026 election.

“There is an elephant in the room, and that elephant needs to be moved out of the Government House,” she said. “In 2026—whether they like it or not—the APC is taking over.”

Alile urged party members to remain united and send a strong signal to the current administration that its time was up.

“We must move to the center. To do that, we must send a clear message to the man in the Government House that the red card has been issued. It’s time for him to pack his bags. Come 2026, we want an APC governor.”

She further advocated for a woman to be selected as Deputy Governor, citing the party’s candidate in Anambra who chose a female running mate as a progressive example.

“We have educated, eloquent women of caliber in Osun State. Please let them know that your National Woman Leader is advocating for the Deputy Governorship ticket to go to a woman,” she said.

Dr. Alile emphasized the importance of unity within the APC, calling on party members to embrace diversity and collective strength in the face of political challenges.

“By working together and supporting one another, we can overcome any obstacle as a party. Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to the values we hold dear.”

She also highlighted the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which she said is aimed at improving the lives of women and other vulnerable groups across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Brigadier-General (rtd.) Bashir Adewinbi commended Dr. Alile for her visit to Osun, noting that she was in the state to inaugurate a nonprofit office in Osogbo to serve the South West. The initiative, he said, focuses on humanitarian services, including empowerment programs for women, youth, and students.

“That’s why I deemed it fit to host her. Her visit is a boost to our party’s electoral value and prospects in future elections,” Adewinbi said.

He also stressed the need for unity within the APC, contrasting it with what he described as disarray within the opposition.

“We must follow our leader, President Bola Tinubu. That’s what differentiates us from the PDP—they lack leadership. We must stand by the President’s mandate.”

Also speaking, Gbadabo Ajayi, Chairman of a Federal Constituency, called on the national leadership of the APC to zone the 2026 governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District.

“Our request in Osun West is simple: the next governorship candidate should come from our district. Nothing more, nothing less. And by the grace of God, we are going to win the election,” he said.

