2026: Adegoke Joins Osun Guber Race

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, has officially declared his intention to contest for the governorship of Osun State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to restore public trust, tackle unemployment, and revive the state’s economy through agriculture, infrastructure renewal, and transparent governance.

Speaking at the APC State Secretariat in Osogbo before party leaders, elders, youth representatives, and supporters, Adegoke said Osun’s current challenges — from joblessness and food insecurity to decaying infrastructure — demand a government that is proactive, effective, and visionary.

“The time for empty promises and political rhetoric has passed. Our people deserve a government that creates wealth, not one that merely survives on federal allocations,” he said.

Adegoke outlined four core pillars of his agenda: Economic Revival and Job Creation — attracting local and foreign investors to key sectors such as agriculture, mining, industrialisation, and tourism; supporting small businesses with soft loans; and empowering youths with modern skills.

Agricultural Revolution — reviving farm settlements, improving access to modern techniques and seedlings, and establishing food processing hubs to create wealth and food security.

Education and Health Transformation — modernising schools and hospitals, prioritising teacher and healthcare worker welfare, and equipping institutions to produce a generation of innovators and leaders.

Infrastructure, Security, and Good Governance — renewing roads, improving water supply, ensuring street lighting, enhancing public safety in partnership with security agencies, and maintaining a transparent, accountable administration.

The governorship hopeful, who described himself as “a servant with a calling to make a difference,” stressed that his vision is to make Osun “a model of good governance, economic prosperity, and social justice.”

“Let us join hands and build an Osun where every child can dream, every young person can find a job, and every elder can live in dignity,” he urged.

Adegoke, known for his legal career and advocacy for reforms, said his campaign will be rooted in integrity, openness, and the belief that the state’s abundant human and natural resources can be transformed into lasting prosperity.

