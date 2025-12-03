2026: ADC Vows To Defeat APC In Ekiti Gov’ship Election

…advocates Employment opportunities to tackle insecurity

The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State, Amb. Dare Bejide has declared that the party will wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next gubernatorial election. He decried the rate at which leadership problems have greatly affected Nigeria through what he described as a lack of purpose on the part of the politicians.

The ADC candidate, therefore, urged the members to unite to achieve electoral victory during the governorship election slated for next year, 2026.

He said, “We will work hard to dislodge the government of the day, and the ADC government will be put in place in Ekiti in 2026”.

Speaking further, Amb. Besides, to curb insecurity in Nigeria, governments at all levels must employ the people, most especially the youths in the country and sub-national, by the state Governors.

The Governorship candidate pointed out that “once employment is provided for the youths, the crime rate in the country will drop, and there will be more peace in the country.”

He harped on agricultural development cum skills acquisition for youth development in the country.

Amb. Bejide spoke on Wednesday at the ADC Secretariat along Basiri road in Ado-Ekiti, after returning from Abuja, where he had collected his certificate of return as the flag bearer of the party in the State.

Speaking on the attacks of the ADC Secretariat in Ado-Ekiti some time ago, Amb. Bejide condemned the attack but said the “ADC is a threat to the ruling government, but the party has reported them to security agencies in Abuja, that is why there is peace around the party today.”

On the allocation of funds to states in Nigeria, he urged the leadership to shun the misappropriation of funds, maladministration, and corruption in Nigeria, in order to eradicate the most pressing problems facing the country at this point.

The gubernatorial candidate commended his fellow contestants in the primary election who came to welcome him to the state. The welcome event was graced by the party’s stakeholders and supporters within and outside the state.