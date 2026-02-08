2026-2027 Admissions: Sokoto Govt Distributes 14,000 UTME Forms

The Sokoto State Government has distributed 14,000 UTME and Direct Entry forms for the 2026/2027 admissions across the 23 Local Government Areas in the state, giving education a major boost.

The distribution ceremony, flagged off by the Ministry of Higher Education, marks a significant step towards increasing access to tertiary education.

The exercise involved the distribution of thousands of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to deserving students.

By providing these forms, the State Government aims to empower more students to pursue higher education and improve their prospects for a brighter future.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Isa Muhammad Maishanu, described the initiative as a bold and strategic investment in the future of young people in the state.

Prof. Maishanu stated this during the distribution ceremony held at the new auditorium of Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic on Saturday.

He explained that the programme aligns with the administration’s nine-point innovative agenda on education and human capital development.

The commissioner urged beneficiaries to make the most of this opportunity, stressing that the gesture is intended to serve the collective interest of students and contribute to the overall development of Sokoto State.

He commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for a remarkable initiative aimed at strengthening access to higher education and increasing admission opportunities in tertiary institutions nationwide.

In his welcome remarks, the Director of Academic Planning in the Ministry, Liya’u Alkali, applauded partners and key stakeholders for their commitment and collaboration, which he said ensured the successful rollout of the exercise.

Also speaking at the event, the Zonal Director of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Sokoto State Office, Muazu Ibrahim Hassan, delivered his remarks and made a presentation on the new guidelines for the 2026/2027 UTME and Direct Entry examinations, providing clarity on recent updates and procedures to guide prospective candidates.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Sokoto State, Abba Shehu Tambuwal, represented by the Chairman of Yabo Local Government Area, Muhammad Abubakar Bazar, praised the state government for prioritizing education and youth development and assured that the exercise would be conducted fairly and transparently.

The Chairman of the Sokoto State House of Assembly Committee on Higher Education, represented by the Committee Secretary, Sambo Buhari, reaffirmed the legislature’s support for policies and programmes aimed at expanding access to education in the state.

The ceremony ended with the distribution of 12,000 UTME forms and 2,000 Direct Entry forms to the 23 Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.