2025’ll Be Year Of Accelerated Growth, Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has declared 2025 as the year of accelerated growth in the state’s journey towards shared prosperity.

The new year, according to Oyebanji, will see the state witness massive improvement in food production, infrastructure and better government services that have never been seen in the history of the state.

The governor, in a statewide new year broadcast relayed on all radio and television stations in the state on Wednesday morning, congratulated the people of the state for witnessing another year in spite of the numerous challenges that daily confronted them.

While admitting that while each year comes with its challenges, Oyebanji said there is need to thank God for seeing the people of the state through 2024, which he noted began with damning economic challenges.

