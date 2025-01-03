2025’ll Be Landmark Year Of Goodwill –Adeboye

Share

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released his prophecies for the year 2025.

The cleric revealed the prophecies at the December 31, 2024 cross over service the Redeemed Christian Church of God Camp, at Ibadan Expressway.

The preacher prophesied that 2025 would be a landmark year as revealed by the Almighty God to him. According to him, the Lord revealed to that the day someone has been waiting for will arrive in 2025.

Others are that “God says the wind that started blowing last year will continue to blow this year but stronger, “The Lord said some earthly helpers will be replaced by heavenly helpers this year. “The Lord said mockers will be louder and more aggressive but unfortunately many will not survive 2025.

The Lord says some towns and villages will shout victory at last.” The preacher promised to release more prophecies at the church service slated for Friday

