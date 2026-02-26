2025FY: Seplat’s Revenue Hits $2,726m

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges, has reported revenue of $2,726 million for the 2025 financial year, compared to $1,116 million in 2024, representing an increase of 144.2%. The growth reflects a full year of contribution from offshore assets.

The company also disclosed that it made total completion payments to ExxonMobil amounting to $326.2 million, adding that there is no MPNU contingent consideration payable to ExxonMobil for 2025.

These were contained in its audited results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, signed by the Chief Financial Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Eleanor Adaralegbe, according to a statement on Thursday by the Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Seplat Energy Plc, Stanley Opara.

According to the financial report, unit production operating cost was $15.7/boe, down 5% from the prior year (adjusted 2024: $16.5/boe), while adjusted EBITDA stood at $1,275.4 million, up 137% from $539.0 million recorded in 2024.

The statement further showed that cash generated from operations was $1,165.6 million, up 276% from $310.0 million in 2024, while cash capex was $266.8 million, compared to $208.1 million in the 2024 financial year.

It stated that the company’s balance sheet remained robust, with net debt at year-end 2025 at $673.3 million, down 25% year-on-year (2024: $897.8 million).

The report showed that group production averaged 131,506 boepd, up 148% from 52,947 boepd in 2024, reflecting the first full year of offshore consolidation and remaining within revised guidance. Fourth-quarter 2025 group production was 119,200 boepd, impacted by the Yoho shutdown and other planned maintenance activities.

It added that onshore operations delivered 14% year-on-year production growth, supported by completion of the Sapele Gas Plant and new well inventory.

The company further stated that the ANOH Gas Plant achieved first gas in January 2026, with production stable at 50–70 MMscfd and about 60kbbl of condensate currently in storage.

The report also showed that emissions intensity for Seplat’s onshore assets declined to 24.3 kg CO₂/boe in 2025 (2024: 32.3 kg CO₂/boe), representing a 24% year-on-year reduction, while offshore emissions grew 9% year-on-year on a pro-forma basis. Performance was moderated by the Yoho platform outage, with restart expected in the second quarter of 2026.

It noted that a highly successful idle well restoration programme added 48.6 kboepd gross production capacity from 49 wells, exceeding expectations. The EAP IGE was the first major project delivered offshore, with peak gross (EAP + OSO) NGL recovery of about 33 kboepd achieved in February 2026, compared to a 2025 peak gross NGL recovery of about 20 kboepd.

The report stated: “Year-end 2025 independently audited 2P reserves declined by approximately 42 MMboe to 1,001 MMboe (2024: 1,043 MMboe), 67% liquids, reflecting 2025 focus on maintenance and integrity investments.

“Group 2P+2C increased by 181 MMboe to 2,486.6 MMboe (2024: 2,305.4 MMboe), 55% liquids. Positive revisions to offshore oil resources reflect stronger underlying production performance on multiple fields and gas resource upgrade following inclusion of Edop.

“We recorded one Lost Time Injury (LTI) on our operated assets in 2025 and achieved 11.4 million hours without LTI since September (2024: 11.0 million hours).”

On dividends, the financial report stated: “Fourth-quarter 2025 declared dividend of 8.3 US cents per share, up 11% quarter-on-quarter and 20% year-on-year, consisting of 5.0 cents base and 3.3 cents special dividend.

“Total dividend declared for 2025 was 25.0 cents per share, equivalent to $150 million and a 52% increase on 2024, reflecting the strength of the balance sheet, strong underlying free cash flow generation, and continued confidence in our outlook.”

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, said: “In 2025, we clearly illustrated our ability to operate at scale. We benefitted from successful execution of several key offshore activities that kick-started life for Seplat as an offshore operator, while at the same time delivering onshore production performance that was the strongest in recent memory.

“At our CMD in September, we laid out our long-term ambition to build an African energy champion, with a clear roadmap to grow working interest production to 200 kboepd by 2030. In 2025, we delivered the IGE replacement project offshore and the Sapele Gas Plant onshore. In recent weeks, we were delighted to achieve first gas at the ANOH Gas Plant and are on track to doubling Joint Venture gas volumes at Oso-BRT to 240 MMscfd in the second half of 2026.

“Drilling will be a decisive factor in meeting our long-term growth ambitions, and I am pleased to announce that the first jack-up drilling rig is contracted, in-country, and set to arrive at Oso in the third quarter to commence a multi-year, multi-well drilling campaign.

“Finally, the cash-generative nature of our asset base is clearly evident in our results. By raising dividends by over 50% to 25 cents per share, alongside continued strengthening of our balance sheet and delivery of our work programmes, we are well positioned to deliver on our planned $1 billion cumulative return of capital to shareholders by 2030. Furthermore, the strength of the enlarged group has reflected in a notable lowering of our cost of debt, providing additional scope for long-term value creation.”