2025FY: Seplat’s Revenue Hits $2.726 Billion

Seplat Energy PLC has said that it made $2,726 million as revenue in the 2025 financial year as against $1,116 million in 2024. It stated that this is an increase of 144.2% reflecting a full year of contribution from offshore assets.

It also stated that it has made a total completion payments to Exxon Mobil $326.2 million. It added that there is no No MPNU contingent consideration payable to ExxonMobil for 2025.

These were contained in its audited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2025 signed by Chief Financial Officer, Seplat Energy PLC, Eleanor Adaralegbe, according to a statement by Manager, Corporate Communications Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Seplat Energy PLC, Stanley Opara.

According to the financial report, it had unit production operating cost of $15.7/boe down 5% on prior year (Adjusted 2024: $16.5/boe) and that adjusted EBITDA of $1,275.4 million, up 137% on prior year ($539.0 million).

The statement further showed that it had cash generated from operations of $1,165.6 million, up 276% on prior year (2024: $310.0 million) and cash capex of $266.8 million as against $208.1 million in the 2024 financial year.

It stated that its balance sheet remained robust, and that net debt at year end 2025 of $673.3 million down 25% YoY (YE 2024: $897.8 million). The report showed that group production averaged 131,506 boepd up 148% from 2024 (52,947 boepd) reflecting the first full year of offshore consolidation, and within revised guidance.

4Q 2025 group production of 119,200 boepd, impacted by Yoho shutdown and other planned maintenance activities It added that onshore delivered 14% production growth YoY, supported by completion of the Sapele Gas Plant, and new well inventory.

It further stated that ANOH gas plant achieved first gas in January 2026, and that production is stable at 50-70 MMscfd, with ~60kbbl condensate currently in storage.