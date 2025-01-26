2025, your landmark year only when you do right – Adeboye

Share

The General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that the year 2025 would be a year of landmark achievements only for those engaged in doing the right thing.

Adeboye, said this during the annual Holy Ghost Rally at the University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual rally is entitled “Good News”.

Adeboye, who said he had been coming to UI since 1982, as directed by God, explained that his coming this time around was because someone needed to hear the good news.

He, therefore, urged the congregation, especially the students, to do the right things and maintain godly relationships with all and sundry.

According to him, doing the right thing, which entails accepting the Good News of Jesus Christ, will translate to having a year of landmark achievements Citing Luke 2: 10-11, Adeboye said the good news could mean the healing of the sick, setting free of the captives and the miraculous breakthrough for the indigent.

“We are talking about Christ being resident in you and taking absolute control of your life; it’s beyond going to church and being part of church activities.

“You can prosper even as a student when you receive the good news; the one who has been failing will no longer fail because Christ in him is the source of success.

“When Christ comes to your aid, the fellow who has been failing can suddenly rise and surprise the professors.

“When Christ comes in, the one who has been stagnant can be promoted; He can do for you, in one year, what you are unable to achieve in many years,” he said.

