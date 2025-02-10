2025 Yauri Regatta Cultural Festival To Boost Investment – SSG

Share

The 2025 Yauri Regatta and Cultural Festival, scheduled for February 13-15 in Sokoto State, aims to attract investments and showcase innovations.

Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, the National Chairman of the Festival and Secretary to the Kebbi State Government (SSG) made this announcement at a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi.

According to Tafida, the Regatta Committee has engaged with organizations and foreign embassies to attract investment, recognizing Yauri’s potential as a mining hub. During a recent visit to China with the State Governor, an investor expressed interest in bringing a $200 million investment to Yauri.

Several sponsors are prepared to fulfil their corporate social responsibilities within the Yauri Emirate.

This is the fourth edition of Rigatta under the Emir of Yauri, Professor Muhammadu Zayyanu Abdullahi.

The Emir has conferred the traditional title of ‘Gamjin Yauri’ on Governor Nasir Idris for his commitment to the Regatta.

The 2025 edition will feature an agricultural fair, cultural performances, and water displays, with new innovations designed to elevate the festival to national and global appeal.

The SSG expressed gratitude to the government and people of Kebbi State for their unwavering support.

Tafida highlighted the significance of the hippopotamus gifted to Governor Idris by the Emir during the 2024 Rigatta, describing it as a symbol of strength and unity in the Yauri Emirate.

Dignitaries at the press briefing included the Executive Chairmen of Yauri, Ngaski, and Shanga Local Government Councils, among others.

