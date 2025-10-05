2025 World Teachers’ Day: Edo Govt To Absorb 4,000 Volunteer Teachers

In a significant move to strengthen the state’s education system, the Edo State Government has announced plans to formally absorb 4,000 EdoStar volunteer teachers and recruit an additional 500 teachers.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration in Benin City. He said the initiative reflects Governor Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to recognizing the contributions of volunteer teachers and addressing manpower gaps in public schools.

“Come October 15, we are going to present letters of appointment to about 4,000 EdoStar volunteer teachers who have been teaching for the past three years. In addition, the government will recruit another 500 teachers into the system,” Dr. Iyamu stated.

He emphasized that the regularization of the EdoStar teachers would end years of uncertainty surrounding their employment status. “Even an apprentice does not train for three years without confirmation,” he remarked, noting that the presentation of appointment letters would take place in a public ceremony at the Government House.

Dr. Iyamu also highlighted recent investments in infrastructure and teacher training. According to him, the state has constructed more than 68 new schools in less than a year and trained over 6,000 teachers in digital skills, including robotics and artificial intelligence.

“When we build schools without teachers, they are just empty buildings,” he said. “We are investing in people who will shape our children’s future.”

As part of broader reforms, the Commissioner announced the institutionalisation of a Teachers’ Fitness Day, to be held annually on October 4, aimed at promoting the well-being of educators.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State Wing, Mr. Bernard Ajobiewe, applauded the government for implementing the new ₦75,000 minimum wage, clearing outstanding promotions, and renovating schools. He, however, stressed the need to urgently deploy teachers to underserved rural areas.

“If we renovate schools and there are no teachers, we have done nothing,” he said, urging the government to expedite the payment of promotion benefits and clear arrears. He also reiterated the union’s opposition to the proposed return of public schools to religious missions, warning that such a move could marginalize vulnerable groups.

Mrs. Ebanehita Omonzane, Chairperson of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), commended teachers for their commitment to nation-building and urged them to continue nurturing young minds with patience and integrity.

In his keynote lecture, Comrade Joe Iyalekhue, a retired Principal Assistant Secretary-General of NUT, emphasized the importance of collaboration among educators. “No teacher can succeed in isolation. Collaboration, not competition, is the future of education,” he said.

The 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration in Edo State ended with renewed calls for sustained investment in the teaching workforce and stronger partnerships to enhance the quality of education.