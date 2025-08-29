2025 World Humanitarian Day: Celebration In C’River Community As Bassey Introduces PADBANK

It is no longer news that the grinding impact of poverty in Nigeria, especially in the rural areas, has frozen citizens ‘ resources in a way that solace is far from the heart. Nigerians over the years have continued to witness downgrade in the quality of life resulting from the global economic downturn.

Back home, the government is struggling to stablise the nation’s economy as the various policies introduced by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, with special reference to oil subsidy removal and floating of the Naira, taking heavy tow on the populace, with fluctuating inflation, especially that of food inflation, which is on the rise almost at geometric level.

This development has really made life a difficult one for many households in the country, as many struggle to make a living and keep afloat the poverty lane. This is as Nigeria is now classed among the poorest nations, with its citizen living below above the global metric level. The impact of the economic gradation the country is passing through, to many, is more felt and visible in the rural communities, where there are obvious deficits in economic opportunities for the people to rise and make a decent living and infrastructure that guarantee a fulfilling existence.

This deficits have over the years brought about massive rural migration to urbane cities, which have become overcrowded and resulting in lack of opportunities for many, with crime and insecurity on the rise daily. Efforts by the government to address these deficits across board have remained grossly inadequate and the people left in many cases to fend for themselves through self-help.

I some cases, external bodies such as corporate bodies, Civil Society Organisations and humanitarian groups and public spirited individuals coming to the aid of the people and communities through different empowerment programmes and schemes.

Damning report

This year, the World Bank disclosed that the poverty rate among Nigeria’s rural population has reached an alarming 75.5 per cent, highlighting deepening inequality and widespread economic hardship across the country. In the past, tales of financial woes were restricted to those whose resources could not accommodate the colourful lifestyles where luxury was the exclusive preserve of the elite. Today, however, the silken surrounding has been so betrayed that it feels the direct, severe concussion of poverty.

According to the World Bank’s latest April 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief for Nigeria, “rural dwellers are overwhelmingly bearing the brunt of economic stagnation, inflation, and structural challenges that have characterised the country’s growth trajectory in recent years.”

The report further noted: “The data, derived from Nigeria’s most recent nationally representative surveys, show that while 41.3 per cent of the urban population lives below the poverty line, the figure for rural Nigeria is almost double.” The report noted that overall, 30.9 per cent of Nigerians lived below the international extreme poverty line of $2.15 per day in 2018/19, before the outbreak of COVID-19.

With this damning outcome, and coming from a hugely reliable financial institution like the World Bank, Nigerians, who have been victims of benighted leaders for decades, are struggling to forget figures often peddled from the budgets.

Interestingly, Nigeria with a warped sense of being “the giant of Africa, ” and sur- rounded by huge mineral resources on all sides, is re- ported by World Bank to have a “poverty rate estimated to have reached 38.9% in 2023, with an estimated 87 million Nigerians living below the poverty line — the world’s second-largest poor population after India.”

This verdict has clearly anathematised the prearranged budget figures often reeled out by government in the media to the chagrin of the masses who daily endure the shenanigans of their leaders who continue to feed fat on public ignorance. It is upsetting, even disquieting, to see young girls in rural communities in Nigeria who have long forgotten the last time they protected them- selves during menstrual period with clean and bodacious pad, which price has since ballooned out of their reach.

Their predicament, much the same with many who live in “townships” but whose living conditions neither reflect town nor ships, have continued to struggle through life as if they have no government or they were mistakenly placed in Nigeria.

PADBANK

However, it is heartwarming though, that there are still remnants of God’s creatures who still see beyond their revolving luxuries and empathise with the forgotten and bypassed folks in the hinterland and, in their small way, are willing to close some of the yearning gaps, with a vicarious feeling. It is in this regard that the thoughtfulness of the Cross River State Council Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Arçhibong Bassey, is not only to be commended, but also to be emulated.

Recently, as part of the celebration of the 2025 World Humanitarian Day, she thought it wise to launch a humanitarian initiative, known as PADBANK. PADBANK, according to her, aims at; “tackling period pover- ty as well as restoring dignity to teenage girls and women in rural communities.”

Putting smiles on faces

The community she kick started this initiative was Adiabo Ikot Mbo Otu in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, attracting a crowd of jubilant persons. Bassey, who is also the Coordinator of the project, said the initiative is targeting the distribution of 8,000 sanitary pads across 12 communities within one year.

“The idea of PADBANK, she contended, “is borne out of a casual conversation with a friend about the challenges faced by teenage girls from less privileged homes in accessing sanitary towels.” Her words: “I was once a teenager, and I know the struggles that come with menstrual hygiene.

No girl asked for a menstrual cycle, so none should be humiliated or dehumanised because of it. This initiative is about bridging that gap and ensuring dignity for every girl.” Bassey noted that the project, which was flagged off on International Humanitarian Day, is currently self-funded, but called on public-spirited individuals, religious organisations, and NGOs to support the cause.

The NUJ Chairperson cited the case of a 24-year-old girl, who recently appealed for as little as N5,000 to purchase a sanitary towel and painkillers as an example of the urgent need. “It broke me to see that a young woman had to beg for something as basic as a sanitary towel. That is why we are appealing for partnerships so that PADBANK can always have stock to reach out to girls in need,” she added.

The Public Relations Officer of PADBANK, Ukoroebi Essien, also addressed the gathering, stressing that menstrual health should not be treated as a taboo or luxury. “What we are doing is not charity; it is a necessity. When girls miss school or lose confidence because they cannot manage their periods, society loses too. PADBANK is committed to changing that narrative in Cross River and beyond,” Essien said.

Commendationa

The community head of Adiabo Ikot Mbo Otu, Chief Ukpabio Okon Abasi, who received the team at his residence after the engagement, commended the initiative for its impact on the lives of vulnerable girls and pledged the community’s support.

He urged them to continue working hard in ensuring the safety of girls in the community. The outreach featured the distribution of free sanitary pads to girls and women in the community, with beneficiaries expressing gratitude to the NUJ Chairperson and her team for the gesture.